Cars come in many shapes and forms. Engine locations, gearing ratios, drivetrain layouts, seating configurations, cylinder counts, brake materials, and so much more are all subject to the will of the designers and engineers behind each automotive creation. A car is only a car when all its parts come together, and each is important in its own way, but if one part is paramount, it has to be the engine. The vast majority of cars are developed with engines designed specifically for them, but as always, there are outliers.

Enter the motorcycle-powered car. This strange realm encompasses a small but fascinating corner of the automotive world, where engineers deem an engine meant for two wheels suitable for their four-wheeled creations. As the following list shows, the reasoning behind this decision can range from fuel economy to track performance. Sometimes this marriage of motorcycle heart and car body is unnoticeable until you pop the hood; sometimes you wonder if the result is more motorcycle than car; and sometimes you get something that opens up a whole new no-man's-land that bridges the gap between the two. Here are 5 unique cars powered by motorcycle engines.