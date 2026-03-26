5 Ryobi Tools That Make Their Smallest 18V Batteries Seem Practical

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If you're thinking of building a cordless tool collection, or even considering adding to an existing inventory, Ryobi is a solid, cheap entry-level option. There's a whole host of equipment to choose from, and the ONE+ lineup is at the forefront of the company's offerings. In fact, Ryobi adds new options to its extensive listings regularly, and we've recently covered 15 new ones for you. We're focusing on their 18V tools for this article, a lineup powered by a wide range of lithium batteries going from 1.5 Ah to 12 Ah, all interchangeable.

Now, with this in mind, you might decide to just use the batteries with higher capacity, and you might even be skeptical about whether the 1.5 Ah-rated batteries can do the job. Your reasoning would be right on the first count, but the appeal of the 1.5 Ah is in the weight and the cost savings.

For the second point, if you're a DIY beginner or looking to perform a few simple side projects around the house, odds are the smaller battery would serve you just fine — you don't always need a big battery pack to complete your projects. We've put together a list of some 1.5 Ah-rated tools, in case you were wondering how to put Ryobi's smallest batteries to good use.