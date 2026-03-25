12 Milwaukee Tools To Help With Your Next Remodeling Project
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Homeowners tend to get bored with the same look of their house after a few years. There are, of course, various ways to switch things up, such as replacing old tiles, changing cabinet doors, installing new lights, and more to freshen things up from the mundane. For these remodeling tasks, you definitely require a range of good-quality tools to undo screws and bolts, trim wooden pieces, mix cement, grout, or spackle, and countless other things that go into home renovation.
Instead of racking your brain for which tools to get, we've simplified the job by curating a list of the most useful Milwaukee tools to help with your next remodeling project. Below you'll find tools like mud mixers to eliminate the hard work of mixing cement manually or caulk and adhesive guns to evenly apply paste between tiles and cabinets. You can use these power tools to get a more efficient output that looks cleaner and more organized, making the remodeling process easier.
M12 Fuel 3-inch Compact Cut Off Tool
Thanks to the inclusion of its robust PowerState brushless motor, the M12 Fuel Compact Cut Off Tool can spin at 20,000 revolutions per minute (RPM) and features a rechargeable battery. Plus, its reversible blade can help in the removal of materials by directing dust and debris away from yourself. This is doubly useful because home improvement jobs are often done indoors; hence, this feature will help you when working with wooden cabinets, tiles, and more.
This tool is good for one-handed use and is compatible with 3-inch cut off wheels with a ⅜-inch arbor. You get a good assortment of accessories in the box, such as a carbide abrasive blade, diamond tile blade, blade wrench, metal cut off wheel, 7/16-inch flange adapter, and a shoe guard along with the cut off tool itself. There's also an LED light to illuminate dark areas for better visibility. It has garnered 4.6 stars across 1885 reviews on the Milwaukee site, with customers praising its power and consistent performance in making sharp and smooth cuts. You can get it at retailers like Home Depot for around $149.
M18 Fuel 1/2-inch Hammer Drill With One-Key Kit
A hammer drill is a handy tool you can use to drill holes in solid surfaces, such as bricks, concrete, and stone. For house remodeling, it can help you in mounting heavy appliances and accessories such as smart TVs, curtain rods, and more.
Milwaukee's M18 Fuel Hammer Drill can deliver 1,200 inch-pounds of torque at 2,000 RPM, along with 32,000 blows per minute, to allow for quick and effective drilling even in masonry. Furthermore, it has a short length of just 6.9 inches, making it suitable to fit in tight spots such as behind pipes. With an all-metal chuck, it offers high levels corrosion resistance adding to the tool's longevity. Moreover, as it's built with Milwaukee's anti-kickback technology, the company claims you'll have more control in tough situations and avoid unwanted shutdowns.
For safety, it comes with Milwaukee's Redlink Plus technology as protection against overload, overheat, and over-discharge. Apart from these features, you can go with one of the three drive control modes featured in this hammer drill — rotation, rotation and hammering, or hammer only — depending on the material you are working with. With 4.7 stars across 114 reviews, you can add this to your home tool kit knowing that it will likely come in handy in multiple home renovation tasks.
M18 Fuel Drywall Screw Gun Compact Kit
The Drywall Screw Gun, part of Milwaukee's M18 line of tools, is a lightweight device that allows you to install drywall sheets more easily to wood frames or ceilings. It helps you install screws in order to secure better drywall placement, making it a handy tool for room remodeling, basement repairs, and more.
In addition, this screw gun has an auto-start mode where the motor operates only after the screw comes in contact with the drywall, obviating the need to pull the trigger constantly. Milwaukee says this saves on battery charge, providing as much as three times the runtime as a result. Pairing this drywall gun with the M18 RedLithium XC5.0 battery pack allows you to install 64 sheets of drywall in a single charge, while the CP2.0 battery can deliver up to 27 sheets in one charge. This drywall screw gun can operate at speeds of up to 4,500 RPM for effective performance. There's also an LED light at the foot of the gun provide better visibility in dark working spaces. Users on the Milwaukee website view this tool favorably, giving it 4.6 stars across 286 reviews. It's available at Walmart for $179 at time of writing.
M12 Fuel ½-Inch Drill Driver
With the power to produce rotational speeds up to 1,700 RPM along with 350 inch-pounds of torque, the M12 Fuel ½-inch Drill Driver can handle a range of jobs that you might encounter while remodeling your house, such as drilling holes or driving screws for installing new kitchen cabinets or doors. Moreover, a drill driver can also prove useful when installing window brackets or door handles, as it can quickly set screws for sturdy placement.
This tool features a compact and lightweight design of just 2.3 pounds and only 6.6 inches long, making it an easier fit into narrow spots such as between sliding doors. It's also designed with Milwaukee's RedLink Plus Intelligence to offer protection from damage caused by overheat and overload. It has an electronic clutch system that detects sudden changes in the rotation speed of the drill driver to protect against binding during use, automatically lowering the tool's speed to prevent it from possibly bucking from your grip.
Apart from these features, the tool also has a ½-inch all-metal chuck that securely holds screws in place to prevent them from falling out. Milwaukee owners love it, giving the drill driver 4.7 stars across 257 reviews. Considering the wide functionality it brings for a household, this $130 drill driver is a Milwaukee tool that even renters should consider.
M18 Fuel 1-3/4-inch SDS Max Rotary Hammer
The M18 Fuel Max Rotary Hammer is a powerful tool, as it can break through brick walls, concrete floors, and tile and mortar to help you with demolition when you're remodeling the flooring of your house. It can generate up to 8.1 foot-pounds of impact energy through 380 RPM and 2,900 blows per minute (BPM), helping you break down existing structures quickly and efficiently.
In addition, there this unit offers two modes: It can be used as a rotary hammer, which is useful for drilling holes, and hammer-only, which is more ideal for breaking down structures. Additional capabilities include breaking up to 1,000 pounds of material in a single charge when it's paired with a M18 RedLithium High Output HD12.0 battery. Moreover, there's an e-clutch that prevents kickback, stopping the hammer at a 45-degree rotation in case it encounters an obstruction during use.
This rotary hammer has a rating of 4.7 stars on the Milwaukee site from nearly 100 reviewers. It is a bit pricey, however, with Home Depot listing it at around $750. Other retailers have it for even more; if you're interested in this tool, you may want to wait until it goes on sale.
M12 Fuel 5-3/8 Circular Saw
A circular saw is one of the key tools that you should have at hand before beginning any work remodeling your home. The M12 Fuel Circular Saw is a solid choice for making swift cuts in pieces of wood and lumber to give proper shapes to wooden doors, cabinets, and more. This circular saw has a blade size of 5-⅜ inches and a cut capacity of 1-⅝ inches, making it ideal for cutting lumber such as 2x4s and 2x6s in a single go.
Moreover, the tool features an LED light that provides you better visibility in darker, less well-illuminated spaces to make neat cuts more accurately. Additionally, Milwaukee says that you can squeeze out up to 170 cuts per charge when you pair this saw with a M12 RedLithium XC4.0 battery. The tool has a bevel capacity of 50 degrees to create angled cuts for decorative pieces. Rated at 4.6 on the Milwaukee product page across 814 reviews, the circular saw is appreciated by buyers for its compact design and power to make firm cuts on the target surface. It retails for around $150.
M18 Cordless Multi-Tool
The M18 Cordless Multi-Tool is equipped with a robust motor that can produce 11,000 to 18,000 oscillations per minute (OPM) for faster and more efficient cutting. That power makes this already versatile tool one that you can use for many purposes. For instance, attach a sanding disc to a multi-tool, and you can smooth out rough corners and add finishing touches to woodworking projects. Similarly, switching out that sanding disc with a cutting blade lets you trim different materials such as wood or aluminum.
With an oscillating multi-tool, it's likely you'll find it easier to scrape old grout, paint, and other tough residues off of walls, floors, or furniture. Another advantage this tool brings is that it lets you work in difficult areas and odd angles, as the side-to-side oscillating motion can easily reach such spots. Furthermore, this unit features a tool-free blade change process lets you quickly switch between attachments with less fuss. With a 4.6-star rating across 543 reviews on the Milwaukee website, this $150 tool has proven a popular choice for many.
M18 Fuel 14-inch Chainsaw
A chainsaw is essential for anyone looking for solid home improvement tools, as it can help you cut down unnecessary obstructions. For example, you can use it to clear out small trees from the garden if you are looking to remodel your outdoor space. The M18 Fuel Chainsaw from Milwaukee offers a 14-inch cutting length for getting rid of large pieces of wood in one move. Moreover, it has a variable speed trigger to provide better control while operating the chainsaw. For leverage, the saw features an all-metal bucking spike that you can hold to make more careful cuts.
The M18 Fuel made our list of one of the best chainsaws available in 2025 based on its performance. This tool has an automatic oiler that allows for lubrication of the chain for smoother performance, requiring you to simply keep the oil reservoir filled during use. Milwaukee recommends pairing the tool with a M18 RedLithium High Output HD12.0 Battery to receive a longer run time, up to 150 cuts in a single charge. With a 4.6-star rating across more than 2750 reviews on the Milwaukee website, this chainsaw seems well worth its $320 Home Depot price tag.
M18 Fuel Mud Mixer with 180-Degree Handle Kit
As the name suggests, this Milwaukee Mud Mixer can quickly mix construction materials like cement, plaster, grout, and more for when you want to join bricks, tiles, or stone during remodeling. This mud mixer aims to contribute to significantly less mess compared to manual mixing while also saving on the physical labor and time you would spend normally. It features a heavy-duty build that allows you to mix heavy compounds like mortar and concrete.
In addition, it features an eight-speed dial along with a variable speed trigger and a lock-on button so you can better control the tool to get a more consistent mix. Other than these capabilities, the tool also features a 180-degree adjustable handle that you can place in as many as 16 different positions for a more comfortable grip. Milwaukee says that you can mix an estimated 15 five-gallon buckets of different compounds in a single charge when you pair this mud mixer with an M18 RedLithium 5.0Ah battery.
The interesting part about this tool is that it can also pull double-duty as a high-power drill as well as a mud mixer. Several buyers on Milwaukee's product page mentioned that the unit makes for a very capable drilling machine, allowing them to drive augers, structural fasteners, and more. It boasts a 4.7-star rating across 179 reviews and retails at stores like Home Depot for around $350.
M12 ⅜-inch Crown Stapler
The M12 Crown Stapler is one of several niche Milwaukee tools with specific use cases. In this instance, this unit is best suited for securing and attaching two soft or thin surfaces together such as insulation panels, house wraps, and sheets of plywood. Weighing just three pounds and measuring only 7.25 inches long, its compact compact form factor makes it easier to use in difficult spots. Moreover, this tool is capable of fastening flat ⅜-inch crown staples with lengths ranging from ¼ inches to 9/16 inches, offering versatility in multiple remodeling jobs.
This crown stapler offers two firing modes, either sequential or contact actuation, allowing you to switch between them based on the demands of the task. The tool's power adjustment dial lets you manage staple depth across different materials, while its dry fire lockout feature stops operation once the stapler runs out. Its slotted magazine design helps you keep track on how many staples you have left before you've got to refill the device. Milwaukee says a M12 RedLithium 1.5Ah battery will net around 1,500 staples per charge. This tool has earned a rating of 4.6 stars across 258 reviews on Milwaukee's website and can be found at retailers for around $140.
M12 Caulk and Adhesive Gun
With Milwaukee's M12 Caulk and Adhesive Gun, you can apply grout between tiles, sealants to fill gaps between doors or windows, or caulk in the kitchen or bathroom to seal sinks and drains and prevent any leakage. This tool can produce 400 pounds of force to firmly push sealants into gaps, producing consistent beads for efficient installation.
This caulking gun features a 360-degree rotating collar that allows you to apply adhesives around the corners of surfaces more easily. This tool also offers you better control thanks to its integrated speed dial and a variable speed trigger. An anti-drip mechanism automatically reverses the adhesive gun's plunger once you release the trigger, helping you avoid extra material from oozing out of the tube for a cleaner output.
While this caulking gun didn't make our list of top-rated Milwaukee tools you can buy, it holds an impressive 4.7-star rating across 123 reviews on the company's official website. Reviewers mentioned that the tool gave them a good deal of control and that it helped them avoid leaky messes caused by dripping material. This comes in a kit that includes both the caulking gun and a charger and retails for around $170 at stores like Home Depot.
M12 Fuel 12V Right Angle Impact Wrench
An impact wrench helps to fasten or undo tight bolts, nuts, and screws in difficult-to-reach spots, something you're likely to encounter during remodeling work. The M12 Fuel Right Angle Impact Wrench from Milwaukee is a popular choice, delivering 220 foot-pounds of torque to remove rusty, stubborn nuts such as those present in pipe fittings and kitchen sinks.
To be able to function in narrow spaces, this tool features a low-profile head just 2.2 inches long, along with a body profile that reaches a total of 14.17 inches. In addition, the impact wrench lets you choose from one of four speed modes, topping out at a maximum 3,000 RPM. There are also four impact speeds, with the max topping out at 3,600 impacts per minute.
Besides these features, this impact wrench has an auto-shutoff mode to avoid over-tightening where the tool automatically reduces torque to 15 foot-pounds or less once the nut is near to being tightened. It likewise features a bolt-removal mode, where the unit slows down once the nut has come loose to prevent bolt breakaway. Sitting at a 4.6-star rating across nearly 320 reviewers, this impact wrench has become a favorite of customers due to its compact design and high torque delivery, making it a perfect addition if you want to build your own on-the-go kit of essential tools. Retailers like hardware stores carry this tool for around $250.
Methodology
We picked these tools based on certain criteria, such as all of them having a total rating of a at least four stars on the the official Milwaukee website or at retailers like Home Depot, as the retailer often offers deals and discounts on Milwaukee products. We also made sure to select tools with a minimum of around 100 reviews, and we went through those reviews to gain an overall idea about the performance, durability, and features of each of these products to ensure that only the most functional tools ended up on this list.
Finally, all our choices here have some sort of application when it comes to the process of remodeling or home improvement, either inside your home or outside in your lawn or garden.