4 Things Your Nintendo Switch 2 Can Do That Most Owners Don't Know About

One of the cool things about the Switch 2 is that you can use a myriad of compatible gadgets with it to make your gaming experience more efficient and enjoyable. In fact, if you're wondering what it would be like to use an accessory with your gaming console, there's no need to look further than what's already in your hand — just detach the Joy-Con 2 controller and start using it as a mouse. It doesn't matter whether you're left- or right-handed. Both Joy-Con 2 controllers have a side-rail sensor, so you can use them interchangeably.

There are a few instances wherein the Joy-Con 2's mouse mode feature could be particularly useful. If you happen to be playing a game that requires intensive menu navigation — such as "Factorio" or "Civilization 7" — it may be more convenient and feel more natural to use a cursor over the Joy-Con 2's directional pad. It's also the more portable option as it takes away the need to carry an extra mouse.

Another perk offered by the mouse feature of the Joy-Con 2 is its ease of use. Simply lay the controller flat on its side and the Switch 2 should automatically detect the surface and activate the cursor on some compatible games. For others, you may need to fiddle with the in-game controller settings to get it to work as intended.

There are some limitations to this feature. Since the Joy-Con 2 is thinner than a standard mouse, it can be harder to wield for a longer period of time. It also may not work on certain surfaces — based on testing, mouse mode doesn't kick on when used on glass or similarly reflective tabletops.