5 Gadgets That Will Instantly Upgrade Your Nintendo Switch 2

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When Nintendo launched the original Switch, it opened the door to all kinds of unique, handheld gaming experiences. However, it did come with a few problems, like the orange screen of death, Bluetooth audio problems, and Joy-Con drift. Through the years, there were a lot of new updates that helped resolve some of these problems, especially with the launch of the Switch 2.

Aside from the expected upgrades, like improved screen quality and more efficient drives, Nintendo added options for more collaborative gaming experiences and added a slew of new control features. So, if you've recently bitten the bullet and bought your first Switch or upgraded to the latest generation, you can explore adding a few gadgets to your setup. By adding the right products from both Nintendo and reputable third-party manufacturers, you can truly enjoy everything the handheld console has to offer.

Depending on what kind of gamer you are, you can choose a mix of products to help augment your Switch 2 gaming experience. For example, there are gadgets to help improve long-term gaming comfort both at home and in the car. In tandem with its controller's built-in motion control features, you can even get more intuitive movements with the right accessories. There are also tools for better streaming or shared experiences with friends. And well, some gadgets are just nice to have to elevate the look of your gaming space.