5 Gadgets That Will Instantly Upgrade Your Nintendo Switch 2
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When Nintendo launched the original Switch, it opened the door to all kinds of unique, handheld gaming experiences. However, it did come with a few problems, like the orange screen of death, Bluetooth audio problems, and Joy-Con drift. Through the years, there were a lot of new updates that helped resolve some of these problems, especially with the launch of the Switch 2.
Aside from the expected upgrades, like improved screen quality and more efficient drives, Nintendo added options for more collaborative gaming experiences and added a slew of new control features. So, if you've recently bitten the bullet and bought your first Switch or upgraded to the latest generation, you can explore adding a few gadgets to your setup. By adding the right products from both Nintendo and reputable third-party manufacturers, you can truly enjoy everything the handheld console has to offer.
Depending on what kind of gamer you are, you can choose a mix of products to help augment your Switch 2 gaming experience. For example, there are gadgets to help improve long-term gaming comfort both at home and in the car. In tandem with its controller's built-in motion control features, you can even get more intuitive movements with the right accessories. There are also tools for better streaming or shared experiences with friends. And well, some gadgets are just nice to have to elevate the look of your gaming space.
Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller
Although Switch consoles are known for their Joy-Con controllers, which you can take off and share with friends, they're not exactly the most comfortable for long gaming sessions. While you can use third-party controllers with your Nintendo Switch 2, you always run the risk of not getting the full experience. Thankfully, Nintendo knows that more serious gamers require a little more ergonomic support and designed the Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller to fill in the gaps. It has everything from HD Rumble 2, amiibo functionality, motion controls, a capture button, an audio jack, and more.
Selling for $89, the Switch 2 Pro Controller is not exactly cheap, but it does have an impressive ratio of satisfied customers. Out of 1,900+ Amazon reviewers, it garnered an average rating of 4.8 stars with 97% of users giving it at least 4 stars. It was consistently praised for its performance, build quality, and responsiveness. Not to mention, someone shared how it feels comfortable for all types of users, including those with big or small hands. Apart from this, only 1% of users rated it a single star, which shows that it tends to deliver exactly what people expect from it. But there was some feedback that you'd benefit from a silicone skin if you have sweaty hands. And of course, you'll want to know what all the Switch 2 Pro controller's buttons can do, so you can get the most out of it.
Nintendo Switch 2 Camera
With the Nintendo Switch 2, you can upgrade any gaming party by letting your guests see their own faces on screen. While Nintendo confirms that any compatible USB-C camera can be plugged into your Switch 2, it reiterates that not all third-party cameras will function optimally. If you already own a USB-C camera, but don't know if it will work with your Switch 2, it's possible to test it under System Settings. But if you're in the market for a new one, you might as well go with a product that has been made specifically for it, like the Nintendo Switch 2 Camera. Designed to easily plug into your console's USB-C port, this camera lets you make use of the many Switch 2 camera-related features, like CameraPlay and GameChat. Not to mention, it's meant to work perfectly with featured games like Mario Kart World and Super Mario Party Jamboree.
Retailing for $54, the camera has an average rating of 4.5 stars from 200+ Amazon customers. With 86% of customers rating at least 4 stars, common praises include how it connects seamlessly and without any worries about incompatibility for future titles. Not to mention, people loved seeing themselves in video games. That said, there were about 5% of reviewers who gave it a single star. Among the unhappy customers, some lamented how the camera quality left much to be desired and how there are still not many things you can do with it.
Tokluck Switch 1/2 Sports Accessories Bundle
Besides being a handheld console that you can take anywhere, its ability to create innovative motion control gaming fun is one of the things that sets the Switch apart from other consoles. And if you're one of those people who love the highly-rated Nintendo Switch Sports, which includes golf, soccer, bowling, tennis, and even sword fighting, you might want to upgrade the vibes by getting some sports accessories to go with it. For people who want to add more physicality to their gaming experience, the Tokluck Switch 2 Sports Accessories Kit includes everything from leg straps, wristbands, golf clubs, swords, and tennis rackets to bowling grips. In addition, it comes with rubber bands that are designed to secure the units more effectively to your controller, as well as an organizer station to give everything a home.
Priced at $28.99, more than 1,700 users have rated this accessory bundle about 4.5 stars. It's an Amazon's Choice product, with 89% of users giving it at least 4 stars, and most people seem to think it works well, especially with the Switch ports. In particular, some parents mentioned that it was a great tool to help teach their children about sports. But take note, 4% did give it a single star, with several users saying that a defective fit led to a few units flying into their TV by accident, leading to costly repairs or even full replacement.
FYOUNG Car Headrest Mount
Apart from investing in game-changing road trip gadgets, like dash cameras, power inverters, diffusers, coolers, and portable jump starters, you might also want to get something like the FYOUNG Car Headrest Mount to help you play your games without straining your neck during long trips. Available in two colors, it is priced at either $13.99 (white) or $16.99 (black). Capable of 360-degree rotation, you can adjust it to your preferred viewing angle. In addition, you can opt for vertical or horizontal viewing angles. Since it can handle screens between 4 and 11 inches, it's more than enough to hold your Switch 2 without the Joy-Cons, as well as other devices like mobile phones and tablets.
On Amazon, this headrest mount is a popular option that is compatible with the Nintendo Switch 2. An Amazon's Choice product, it has an average rating of 4.6 stars from more than 2,800 users, wherein 90% rated it 4 stars and above, while only 2% thought it was worth giving a single star. That said, if you want to be able to bring your Switch 2 closer to you, there's also the Lamicall Car Headrest Tablet Holder, which we think is a little-known car gadget worth trying. Although it's about double the price at $24.99, it's both an Amazon's Choice product and highly-rated with an average rating of 4.5 stars from more than 9,900 customers.
POWKONG Switch 2 TV Dock
If you want a Switch 2 Dock that can also act as a light source, decoration, and a dinner party conversation starter, consider the POWKING Switch 2 TV Dock. Designed to be able to cast 4K at 60fps on TVs, it comes with a built-in fan for cooling. You can use its two stems to charge up to four controllers, which can take up to three hours to reach a full charge. Aside from this, users have shared that they've successfully been able to charge up to six controllers when you leave two on the unit itself.
Priced at just under $100, the dock is definitely more expensive than a lot of other third-party options in the market, but still below the price for the official Nintendo Switch 2 Dock Set. Most people who buy it seem to be satisfied, considering it has a 4.5-star rating from more than 240 customers, as well as 90% of buyers rating it at least 4 stars. In many cases, people shared that they loved how it brought an element of nostalgia and whimsy to their gaming setup. In fact, one reviewer even said, "This has got to be one of the coolest Switch accessories." Although there were about 6% of users who thought it performed poorly enough to be rated one star, wherein they cited issues with durability and failing to charge the Switch unit. Unlike the original dock, one user also pointed out that it doesn't have an Ethernet port.