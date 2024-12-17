10 Little-Known Car Gadgets Worth Trying For Yourself

In-car technology is advancing fast, and anyone who's been driving an older car for a while now might be surprised at just how quickly it has evolved. Leading car brands fight over things like who has the best built-in voice assistant as much as they fight over traditional metrics like interior space or efficiency. As a result, modern cars come preloaded with more gadgets than ever before. However, just because you drive an older model or your car didn't come with the latest tech doesn't mean you have to miss out on those gadgets.

Advertisement

There are plenty of options on the market for buyers looking to add some extra tech to their car. In fact, there are so many that it can be easy to miss a few. We've rounded up a selection of ten top picks designed to make life easier for drivers or solve common automotive problems, with most of them available for temptingly affordable prices.