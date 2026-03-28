5 Handy Travel Gadgets To 3D Print Before Your Next Trip
From a sandy beach, the deck of a cruise ship, or even a trek across an Alaskan glacier, there's no doubt that Americans love to travel. Roughly 50% of us take a summer vacation every year, seeking rest and relaxation, an adventure, or simply time with our loved ones. Some of us like to travel light, bringing only the necessities, while others want to be well-prepared for any eventuality. Wherever you're headed and regardless of how much you pack, however, some items are indispensable.
It's easy to pick up a travel toothbrush or plug adapters, but if you have a 3D printer, you can make some handy gadgets at home before your big trip. 3D printing, or additive manufacturing, allows creators to make objects by building them layer by layer using a design. After your initial investment in a printer, 3D printing can save you money by allowing you to create everyday items instead of buying them. Rather than scouring Amazon for travel accessories and gadgets, you can print your own customized solutions to meet your specific needs. 3D printing isn't just a fun hobby, it can be a cost-effective way to manufacture specialized gear that will enhance your vacation or business trip. Read on for five ideas for gadgets and tools that you can print at home.
Folding travel coat hanger
Hotels offer convenience, security, amenities, and centralized locations that make them a great choice for many travelers. You can upgrade your stay with expensive gadgets, but they can sometimes feel impersonal, and some aspects are just plain annoying. Like curtains that don't fully close, inconsistent temperatures, and those frustrating theft-proof hangers hanging in the closet. Instead of standard hangers that can be easily swiped, many hotels use security hangers that can't be removed. Then again, if you're staying somewhere that provides standard hangers, sometimes they have been stolen, or there simply aren't enough.
A folding travel hanger could be the solution. It's lightweight, weighing only 37 grams, and folds to a size smaller than a standard pen. Travelers can easily pack several of these hangers in a carry-on or suitcase. When unfolded, it's more than 15 inches wide, and it has several arms on each side for the option of a smaller hanger, such as those used for children's clothing. Reviewers praise the design for its usability, with one utilizing the hanger in the airport to hang their jacket.
Portable cable organizer
Most of us travel with a handful of cables and charging accessories for our various gadgets. They inevitably get tangled and knotted when you toss them in a bag and they can be hard to find while you're on the go, and we often end up digging them out from the bottom of our carry-on or purse. A travel cable organizer can help you keep all your cords untangled and accessible, and there are plenty of free patterns to choose from.
This portable organizer allows you to easily access both ends of the cord, keeps it untangled, and has a knob on the side to wind up the cable when you're done with it. The design is available in three different sizes for cables of different lengths. If you're seeking a simpler project, this cord organizer has no moving parts and offers different places to attach and wind your cord, with a hole in the middle to keep it from falling off. Both designs allow you to print in bright colors that you can easily spot in your travel bag.
Airplane phone holder
Smartphones are essential travel companions, serving as our go-to entertainment option on long flights. We can watch videos, listen to music, read an e-book, or play games, but it can be uncomfortable to hold a device for hours on end. A phone holder designed specifically for air travel can free up our hands, allow us to position the phone at eye level to prevent neck strain, and keep the device safe and secure if the ride gets bumpy.
But why buy one, when you can print your own phone holder at home. This holder is designed to attach to the seat in front of you on an airplane. It has an adjustable clamp for secure attachment to a range of surfaces, and it's also adaptable to fit phones of various sizes. The design calls for an M3 nut and 30mm long bolt. Users find that it works well, though some reported wear and weakening over time. Also, if you have a thick phone case, you may need to adjust the design to accommodate your phone.
Travel games
Our smartphones and tablets may provide hours of entertainment when we travel, but sometimes we just want to put the devices down, especially if our kids have used up their allotted screen time. Travel games are a great alternative to keep antsy young people, or adults, entertained in the car or waiting at the airport. You can buy cheaply made travel games that fall apart after a few uses, but why do that when you can make your own with a 3D printer?
Most kids know the rules to Tic Tac Toe, and this mini version folds for easy storage and portability. The pattern includes both the board and tokens, and because the board unfolds into a double board, you can even play with up to three players. Instructions for game play and patterns for circle, X, and square tokens are included. The board also has eight slots for small magnets that will allow for secure closure, or users can make use of the notched edges to simply wrap a rubber band around the board.
Travel toiletry kits
This compact kit may be the perfect solution for your travel needs. This small box has dedicated spots for a travel tube of toothpaste, a toothbrush, dental floss, a razor, and soap or a collapsible cup. The round soap container can also be used as a wash bowl when you're shaving. If you don't have use for the soap container, swap it out with a collapsible cup or a square soap container. The creator includes print patterns for all three options.
If you also want to organize your liquids, this three-in-one travel bottle will hold your shampoo, conditioner, and body wash in one single bottle. You can print the caps in different colors to differentiate between the liquids. Users should note that this is not TSA-approved to bring aboard airplanes. If you're keeping your feet firmly on the ground, this design took third place in Creality Cloud's Travel Essentials Design Contest.