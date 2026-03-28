5 Handy Travel Gadgets To 3D Print Before Your Next Trip

From a sandy beach, the deck of a cruise ship, or even a trek across an Alaskan glacier, there's no doubt that Americans love to travel. Roughly 50% of us take a summer vacation every year, seeking rest and relaxation, an adventure, or simply time with our loved ones. Some of us like to travel light, bringing only the necessities, while others want to be well-prepared for any eventuality. Wherever you're headed and regardless of how much you pack, however, some items are indispensable.

It's easy to pick up a travel toothbrush or plug adapters, but if you have a 3D printer, you can make some handy gadgets at home before your big trip. 3D printing, or additive manufacturing, allows creators to make objects by building them layer by layer using a design. After your initial investment in a printer, 3D printing can save you money by allowing you to create everyday items instead of buying them. Rather than scouring Amazon for travel accessories and gadgets, you can print your own customized solutions to meet your specific needs. 3D printing isn't just a fun hobby, it can be a cost-effective way to manufacture specialized gear that will enhance your vacation or business trip. Read on for five ideas for gadgets and tools that you can print at home.