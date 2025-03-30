TSA's 3-1-1 Rule Explained: What It Is & How To Stay Compliant With It

We've all gone through it, even if we have TSA PreCheck or CLEAR. You need to catch an early morning flight, and in your haste, you forgot to finish that cup of coffee or bottle of water before going through the TSA security checkpoint. You then have to either chug the drink or throw it out. That way, you aren't pulled aside by the security officers and embarrassed in public. Even though we all know that we are limited in what liquids we can bring through security, it's easy to forget how much is allowed through. Well, the TSA has something called the 3-1-1 rule to help you keep your carry-on liquids down to a minimum.

The 3-1-1 rule has three different components to it, each corresponding to a number. The 3 refers to the amount of liquid you can have in a container, as it cannot exceed 3.4 ounces. However, you are not limited to one liquid container. The first 1 stands in for a quart-sized bag, and you can carry on as many 3.4 oz. or less containers of liquid that can fit in that bag. The second 1 refers to your carry-on luggage, as you can't have multiple of these quart-sized bags within a single piece of luggage. That seems simple enough, but it's not hard to end up falling short of the rule all the same.