4 Clever Laptop Accessories You Can 3D Print At Home

A 3D printer is a fantastic tool to have at home. There are plenty of weirdly useful things you can make with it, and all you really need is a bit of filament. Just load up a print on your laptop, and you're good to create hundreds of items at the press of a button. If you want to get a bit more creative with it, the prints you load up can even be helpful for the laptop itself.

Laptops are useful devices, but not all of them are perfect. General wear and tear can cause them to lose functionality, or they might simply lack a few key features. Both of these issues can be resolved by a few clever accessories that can be 3D printed. All these accessories are small and simple, so you don't need a $2,000 Phenom by Peopoly 3D printer to make effective use of them — though you'll definitely be more assured by their quality if you do.