The Framework Upgradable Laptop Got Lenovo's Lawyers Angry, But Their Response Is Epic

The world of brand names and logos is quite an exciting one from a design learner's perspective, and a green pasture for intellectual property lawyers. It's not surprising to see a deep-pocket multinational company coming down hard on an upstart with a name or logo that is either a blatant rip-off, or even remotely similar. From Instagram going after an anti-littering app called LitterGram to Starbucks losing royally to the Bull Pull Tapioca chain in Japan, there's a ton of unending branding drama out there.

PC giant Lenovo is the latest name to enter the fray. The Chinese consumer tech behemoth sent a legal notice over the similarity of its gaming brand's logo with the power button on a PC case from Framework, a company known for making user upgradeable laptops and PCs. At the heart of the brewing trademark tussle is the broken "O" design seen on gaming PCs and peripherals sold under Lenovo's Legion sub-brand.

The Legion insignia looks almost identical to the design of the power button on one of the modular PC cases offered by Framework. The upstart recently released the 3D-printable reference designs for the modular desktop case on GitHub, letting buyers print their own case in whichever color or modified form they want. Following the trademark pressure from Lenovo, Framework has decided to make a course correction, but in a rather pleasing way.