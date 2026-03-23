10 New Makita Tools For Your Garage And Yard In 2026
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Known to be an innovator in its arena, there are plenty of unique Makita tools that aren't typically found in any other makers' catalogs. The Japanese brand's gear litters jobsites and home improvers' garages. And it is constantly bringing new equipment and updates to its existing lineups to the market, too. Similar to what we've seen from new products from Milwaukee and Ryobi, Makita's new releases for 2026 have blended improved technologies with some important seasonal releases to support jobs arising as the weather begins to change.
These 10 new Makita tools are ideal additions to help launch or finish new renovation projects, improvements you've been waiting on for your project car, or work outside in the yard. They offer a wide range of capabilities across job types, providing something for just about any kind of tool user or task. Many of these tools haven't yet been released but will be officially joining the Makita catalog in the coming weeks or months. Others have only recently hit store shelves, making them fresh new additions that can make an immediate impact on jobs lingering around on the to-do list.
40V Max XGT Brushless Cordless Edger
In February 2026 Makita released the versatile 40V Max XGT Brushless Cordless Edger. Pitched at professional landscapers, it provides the power equivalent to a 31cc gas model without the rigorous startup procedures or maintenance requirements that come with gas powered tools. This edger features an open guard around its cutting implement that seeks to reduce clogging, allowing the 8-inch blade to cut through grass, dirt, and other debris with less stoppage time and a pristine edge.
The tool utilizes a variable speed trigger and a steel drive shaft for both enhanced durability and greater user control. The adjustable loop handle also makes for a better cutting experience, regardless of your preferred angle of attack or gripping needs. The solution weighs 14.1 pounds with a battery attached to the and offers a no-load speed ranging up to 4,800 RPM. It runs on Makita's 40V battery platform, delivering accessible power with more than enough muscle to handle jobs both large and small.
40V Max XGT Magnetic Light
January saw Makita's equipment participate in a range of exhibitions for the 2026 World of Concrete conference. Among the tools on display was the brand's forthcoming 40V Max XGT Magnetic Light. It will be available in this summer, just in time to add a versatile unit to your road trip, camping, or a general, on-the-go toolkit. The light incorporates three modes with up to a 1,200 lumen output in its highest setting. The lighting tool will also offer a swiveling head that collapses down for easy storage and transportation while offering plenty of adjustability to shine light on a workpiece at any angle you might require. This makes it a potentially potent addition to some of the best mechanics' work lights already available.
The light also utilizes a hang hook and threaded anchor hole for use with a vise or tripod in a range of orientations. However, its most eye-catching feature has to be the magnetic base. The tool can be stuck to ferrous metals across the spectrum for use on jobsites and under the hood with ease. This allows for a much wider range of key positioning options.
40V Max XGT 20-Inch Chainsaw
Makita's 40V Max XGT 20-Inch Chainsaw offers equivalent power to a 50cc gasoline model while delivering cuts up to 25% faster. It's built with a familiar, rear handle design that pros and others with plenty of experience handling this type of tool will find reassuring. It offers a high chain speed, ranging up to 5,700 FPM, while also offering a technological enhancement Makita calls Extreme Protection Technology (XPT) to deliver an IPX4M rating that offers extended use in rainy conditions. This is yet another addition to the Makita catalog of technologies found within its tools to deliver exciting upgrades and performance boosts to users.
The Chainsaw's 20-inch bar makes it a solid performer across both moderate and more demanding use cases. The tool also features a three-mode selection button to dial in the exact chain speed required for different cutting applications. The tool was released at the beginning of March 2026, making it a catalog addition just in time for spring yard cleanup. It also introduces important safety features like an inertia activated chain break and a 5 minute automatic power off function that supports users looking to conserve battery life while minimizing accidental activation.
40V Max XGT Three-Speed ½-Inch Hammer Driver-Drill
There are already numerous Makita drills on the market, but in February 2026 the Japanese toolmaker Added another option to its stable of high performance tools the. The 40V Max XGT Three-Speed ½-Inch Hammer Driver-Drill's name offers a key starting point for evaluating the tool. Rather than listing it as a typical "drill/driver," its naming convention suggests heavy duty service as its primary objective. For starters, the three-speed gearbox is a departure from the typical tool in this conversation, featuring two speeds as the standard. It also utilizes an electronic digital clutch that dials in the precise torque range users are looking to achieve during drilling or fastening. It offers 41 settings in its low speed, 30 in the medium range, and 21 settings in its high speed selection. It also offers up to 36,000 impacts per minute.
The tool is billed as Makita's most powerful hammer driver drill, with a maximum torque rating of 1,590 in-lb of turning power contained within its compact frame. The tool also provides twice the working speed in its medium setting without overloading the battery and utilizes a redesigned side handle and an all-metal chuck with a reinforced gear housing that make the tool durable and reliable even under high torque applications in demanding jobsite environments.
40V Max XGT and 18V LXT 8-Port Charging Case
Another product coming later in 2026 was shown off at the World of Concrete expo and exists as a pair of solutions. The 40V Max XGT and 18V LXT 8-Port Charging Case is perhaps the more exciting of the set for typical users, although the 12-port charging case should be a major time saver for construction crews and heavy users of tools operating on Makita's 40V battery platform. The 8-port unit can handle both 40V XGT batteries and, when paired up with an adapter, also charge 18V LXT power packs. Its compact case design keeps things simple and efficient, allowing you to set your batteries in the charging case and let the tool do the rest. Juicing up a large quantity of batteries has often required a tangle of wires and an unwieldy collection of chargers — this does away with that mess.
The 12-port model offers compatibility solely with the 40V XGT platform, making it less suitable for users requiring versatile charging coverage, but far more advantageous for those demanding a large quantity of power resources to support outdoor power tools and other heavy duty solutions. Both charging cases cycle through four batteries at a time for efficient and consistent charging across the collection of connected power sources.
18V LXT 2½-Inch Angled Finish Nailer
The Makita 18V LXT 2½-Inch Angled Finish Nailer is among just a few 18V tools in Makita's publicly announced pipeline. The tool was announced in early February 2026 as an ideal fastening partner for users seeking high strength fastening performance for demanding finish applications. The tool weighs just 7.3 pounds, even with a battery attached, making it a solid companion for builders and carpenters working with their nailer over lengthy periods of time. It features compatibility with 15 gauge nails for a good all-around solution that provides better workholding security than 18 or 20 gauge fasteners while offering a more delicate touch than some other options. Nail gun gauges can be a little confusing, but 15 or 16 gauge nails sit roughly in the middle with higher numbers indicating thinner fasteners.
The Makita nailer offers tool free depth adjustment while also utilizing a two-mode selection switch to toggle bump fire or sequential nail actuation. It also utilizes an anti-dry fire mechanism to keep the tool from firing without a nail engaged. It also comes with a rubber nose to prevent marring of the work surface, as well as safety bumpers with two removable no-mar tips. It also includes an LED light and a belt hook to complete the package.
18V LXT Green Exterior Dual Slope 360-Degree Rotary Laser
Makita's 18V LXT Green Exterior Dual Slope 360-Degree Rotary Laser offers a professional-level experience, featuring dual slope green lasers with a range up to 2,600 feet. It can be a valuable asset when building a home or workshop space, or as a means to lay out fencing along a spacious stretch of a property line. The tool also provides for compatibility with both Makita's 18V LXT battery line as well as the 40V XGT battery packs, for enhanced functionality after a long day of work when certain batteries may be running thin on availability.
It offers three rotation speeds of 150, 300, and 600 RPM to deliver layout lines to accurately measure slope and level markers across various task requirements. It's also built with fall protection features integrated into the tool, allowing it to absorb the impact of a fall from 6 feet (essentially providing impact defense from above the height it would stand on a tripod). It offers self-leveling capabilities and a horizontal accuracy measured at +/- 1/16 of an inch at 100 feet and +/- ⅛-inch at 100 feet vertically.
40V Max XGT Rebar Cutter
Makita's 40V Max XGT Rebar Cutter was announced as a new release in February 2026, and apparently delivers up to 40% faster cutting speeds thanks to a rotating head that can accommodate a 360-degree swivel to position the cutting tool in any orientation you require for access. The tool can perform up to 250 cuts of #5 rebar on a single 4.0Ah battery charge and can shear through this size rebar in 1.7 seconds. It operates at maximum efficiency thanks to an adjustable stopper that locks in rebar and holds it at a perfect 90-degree angle to the cutting blade.
The tool offers heavy duty performance in a relatively lightweight package, as well. It comes in at 13.7 pounds with a battery attached and features a built in LED to illuminate your workspace better. A rebar cutter isn't likely to be a tool that routine DIYers require. However, even in a modest project featuring concrete work, this can be a major time saver that promotes significantly better results with far less hassle and strenuous cutting work.
18V LXT 4,500 RPM Autofeed Screwdriver
A tool that can make a definitive and resounding impact when finishing an attic, shed, basement, or decking solution, the 18V LXT 4,500 RPM Autofeed Screwdriver could become a vital new addition for many users. It's a tool that Makita claims provides superior fastening speeds using what it calls "Push Drive Technology." The unit can drive up to 2,670 screws on a single 5.0Ah battery charge, and operates with Makita's push drive innovation that underpins the tool's lock-on mode to keep it ready to spin up the next fastener as soon as it's pushed into a workpiece.
This screwdriving tool operates with a quieter motor that remains ready to screw but disengages between fastening demands, a feature that ought to also extend its performance over a longer time. It weighs 4.9 pounds (including a battery attached) and is 15⅝ inches long, which should make it usable in tighter areas with significantly reduced user fatigue. The ergonomic handle and rubberized grip should also add a dimension of comfort. And the tool's autofeed capability makes it possible to move rapidly between spaces that require a fastener without having to fumble with a box or bag of screws.
40V Max XGT ¼-Inch Slide Switch Die Grinder
In February 2026, Makita released two new die grinders, one featuring a slide switch and the other a paddle switch. Both are part of the brand's 40V XGT lineup. The 40V Max XGT ¼-Inch Slide Switch Die Grinder joins an existing set of LXT die grinders in Makita's catalog, adding a new dimension to its offerings with greater power and much faster performance. The tool delivers up to 40% faster grinding, and its spindle lock makes change accessories possible with just a single wrench.
The tool features a five-speed control dial with simple speed changes ranging from 7,000 to 29,000 RPM adjustments. The tool's ¼-inch collet is compatible with up to 2-inch cutting wheels and 3-inch sanding components. It also utilizes an LED light ring to cast significant illumination onto your workpiece for enhanced visibility while also delivering an electric brake that extends its durability for greater overall efficiency and productivity with the tool.
This is another Makita tool underpinned by plenty of integrated technologies, as users have come to expect from the brand. In particular, the die grinder features Makita's XPT technology to make using it in difficult conditions possible, with enhanced water and dust protection built into its body. The AFT technology also offers an automatic motor shutoff to protect you by halting the wheel's rotation if a bindup or other forced stop occurs during use.