10 New Makita Tools For Your Garage And Yard In 2026

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Known to be an innovator in its arena, there are plenty of unique Makita tools that aren't typically found in any other makers' catalogs. The Japanese brand's gear litters jobsites and home improvers' garages. And it is constantly bringing new equipment and updates to its existing lineups to the market, too. Similar to what we've seen from new products from Milwaukee and Ryobi, Makita's new releases for 2026 have blended improved technologies with some important seasonal releases to support jobs arising as the weather begins to change.

These 10 new Makita tools are ideal additions to help launch or finish new renovation projects, improvements you've been waiting on for your project car, or work outside in the yard. They offer a wide range of capabilities across job types, providing something for just about any kind of tool user or task. Many of these tools haven't yet been released but will be officially joining the Makita catalog in the coming weeks or months. Others have only recently hit store shelves, making them fresh new additions that can make an immediate impact on jobs lingering around on the to-do list.