5 V8 Engines More Powerful Than The Ford 5.0 Coyote

Ford's modular naturally aspirated 5.0-liter V8, better known among enthusiasts as the Coyote, is considered one of the world's great modern V8 engines for many reasons. It's powerful, refined, and has helped make the last few generations of Ford Mustang GT one of the fastest and most entertaining performance cars on the market for the money.

The Coyote is impressive from a technical standpoint as well, and Ford has performed numerous updates and improvements to the engine over its lifespan. Given its relatively low displacement compared to the American V8s it competes against, the Coyote has always punched above its weight: In the 500-hp Ford Mustang Dark Horse, the engine makes an incredible 100 horsepower per liter, without any turbocharging or supercharging.

With that said, when it comes to horsepower, the Coyote has faced some stiff competition from competing V8s over the years. Below, we've rounded up five rival V8s from both domestic and import manufacturers that have produced more peak horsepower than the Coyote. Of course, there are lots of forced-induction V8s that easily out-power the Coyote, but we've limited our selections only to naturally aspirated engines here to keep a level playing field. Additionally, because Coyote output has climbed over the years, we'll compare the horsepower figures that each competing engine produced during the equivalent model year or generation.