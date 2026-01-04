Chevy LT1 Vs LT2 Engines: What's The Difference?

The Chevrolet Corvette is America's oldest and most recognizable sports car, and has been powered by some of GM's most famous engines. From the original "Blue Flame" inline-6 to the 350-CI small block, the 427 to the modern LS engines, you're spoiled for choice when it comes to quality engines in these cars. Two engines in this lineup, the LT1 and LT2, are some of the latest and (debatably) greatest among these, powering the C7 and C8 Corvettes, respectively. And, for the sake of clarity, the LT1 is different than the LT-1 with the hyphen in the name, which was a small-block V8 that powered some early '70s muscle cars.

The Corvette arguably broke free of the sports car mould when it transitioned to a mid-engine layout, becoming something of a budget supercar in principle. Nevertheless, it retained the naturally-aspirated V8, meaning the LT1 and LT2 aren't so different, at least on the surface. They might even seem like basic iterative designs, given the single number change between each engine.

However, each model features several key differences apart from just the engine's location in the car. From less restrictive exhaust to revised cam profiles, flywheels to dry-sump lubrication, the LT2 boasts a range of subtle and dramatic changes that make it a superior engine for performance driving, not just a more powerful one. Factors like weight, center of gravity, and dependability all play important roles in the Corvette's role as a quasi-supercar, and the LT2 was designed to accentuate these. What, then, defines the LT2 against the LT1, at the anatomical level? What improvements were made between generations? Let's dive in and explore these two engines in depth.