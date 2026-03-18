3 DeWalt Tool Finds Worth Looking Out For In March 2026
If you're one of the many who've helped make DeWalt the most popular tool brand in the US, you might want to keep an eye on what they have coming down the pipeline. DeWalt keeps a steady stream of new products going year-round, and springtime is no exception. In March 2026 alone, the brand has a handful of cool new releases spanning its XR and Atomic 20V Max platforms as well as its ToughSystem line. And by the look of it, there's a little something for both professional and DIY DeWalt users here.
For the record, these are different from the other DeWalt products coming out in 2026 that were teased back in December. Same for the batch of new non-power tool products revealed in January 2026. These three are all new announcements, and all exciting in their own ways. Watch out for these three as they begin popping up online and in stores throughout March 2026.
20V Max XR Brushless 1/4-inch and 3/8-inch Sealed Head Ratchet
March brings a new 20V Max XR Brushless Sealed Head Ratchet to the DeWalt lineup, and it's practically a three-in-one the way it lets you swap between a 3/8-inch square drive, a 1/4-inch square drive, and a 1/4-inch low-profile hex anvil configuration. No matter if you're working in automotive, mechanical, or construction environments, the ratchet probably has a mode for you. Plus, that flexibility means a single tool can adapt to multiple different tasks without forcing you to switch between separate ratchets.
Thanks to that 20V Max XR platform, the brushless cordless ratchet gives you up to 450 revolutions per minute and produces as much as 50 foot-pounds of maximum torque. Other nice little additions include a trigger lock to help stop it from accidentally powering on during transport or storage, as well as a built-in LED light for more visibility in tight or dimly lit areas. Battery and charger are both sold separately, but if you're already invested in the 20V Max system, you'll be good to go.
Atomic 20V Max Brushless Cordless 1/4-inch Ratchet
Doing a lot of work in small spaces? DeWalt's new Atomic 20V Max Brushless Cordless 1/4-inch Ratchet might be your new best friend, then. Especially the extended reach version, also releasing this month. It's even more compact and well-suited for those hard-to-reach spots. Unlike XR, the Atomic line really prioritizes compact size and lightweight design. This new ratchet is no exception.
It can produce up to 250 RPM with no load and up to 45 foot-pounds of maximum torque, which is less than the sealed head version above, but still... it should be more than enough power to take care of even the most stubborn fasteners. The tool comes with a variable speed trigger that lets you control how quickly the ratchet spins, while the forward and reverse switch makes it super simple to change whatever direction you're working in without having to reposition the tool. Like the XR model, it also includes a trigger lock to help prevent any accidental activations.
ToughSeries Construction Jack Extension
Maybe you're good on ratchets. That's fine! But if you're a real pro hitting the construction site on the daily, there's one other new DeWalt drop that might be more worthwhile: the ToughSeries Construction Jack Extension. This new accessory pairs with the ToughSeries Construction Jack to make it even easier to lift and position heavy installation projects.
With this new extension, you can effectively expand the jack's maximum lifting range up to 27 inches. You also get a maximum lifting capacity of 340 pounds combined. That range definitely opens the door to a variety of bigger and better tasks. Its non-marring pad means even finished surfaces won't be harmed during lifting, so you can hold up nice cabinetry or other materials that would easily get damaged without it. It's marked as "coming soon" on DeWalt's site, but it's available to buy now from sites like The Power Tool Store, though it won't ship until April.