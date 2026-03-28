4 Costco Tablet Accessories To Upgrade Your iPad Experience

The smartphone space is mostly dominated by the Android operating system, accounting for nearly 70% of the global market share, according to Statcounter. Tablets, on the other hand, are a different story, with iPadOS managing to beat Android. It's no surprise, honestly — iPads are premium-built, readily available, and thus, easier to recommend. The iPad we've recommended is the base model that starts at $349 and is decently specced for the price. Yet, there's not much you get in terms of accessories out of the box.

All iPad models are built beautifully, but most consumers find it easier to handle them with a case on. A flip cover adds further protection, and some cases even come with built-in kickstands or keyboards. You might also want to protect the screen by applying a screen protector. A huge advantage of going with an iPad is the mountain of accessory options you have at your disposal. From styluses to folio covers, there's no shortage of ways to make your iPad truly yours.

If Costco is your retailer of choice, you'll be glad to know that it happens to sell a decent variety of accessories for the iPad. We've based our recommendations on overall customer satisfaction, in addition to reviews by professionals in the industry.