5 Gadgets Sold At Costco That Many Gamers Would Consider A Must-Have
For people with Costco memberships, you're spoiled for choice when it comes to discounted tech. These days, there are many electronics you can buy from Costco, like laptops and portable storage options. Not to mention, the retailer is popular for its bundles, wherein you slash the price for products that you would have typically have needed to buy separately. For gamers, Costco can also be a great place to stack up on gadgets that can be used to improve your set-up in meaningful ways.
To start with, Costco is known to sell discounted displays with strong return policies. Although there are some things you should know before buying a TV, Costco offers a ton of options that you can hook up to your console of choice. Afterward, you can proceed to improve elements to your gaming room, like Wi-Fi connectivity or quality cables, that everyone in your household can benefit from. Then, you can invest in ways to make it more immersive, wherein the best options depend on what kind of games you play. For example, you can explore improvements in terms of controllers, introducing more physical feedback, or even just improved audio. With so many gadgets on Costco that can help you take your gaming to the next level, it can be a little overwhelming. But, if you're curious, here are some options that you can consider adding to cart.
TP-Link Deco X60 Wi-Fi 6 AX3000 Whole-Home Mesh Wi-Fi System
For online gamers, stable internet speed can make or break your next match. In many cases, this is why people tend to opt for LAN cables, which provide stable, wired connections to your router. However, if you're a handheld console gamer or simply don't want the hassle of attaching your device to cables, you may have no choice but to stick to Wi-Fi. Unfortunately, this does introduce some problems, especially when it comes to signal issues. And if you live in a home with multiple people or smart devices wherein many devices are connected to the same network, it can also impact the connection. But if you're looking for a possible work around, you can get high and consistent speeds across multiple devices if you invest in mesh Wi-Fi systems, like the TP-Link Deco X60.
Priced at $139.99, the online exclusive mesh Wi-Fi system that you can get on Costco comes in a pack of three. Capable of hitting up to 3 Gbps with Wi-Fi 6, the three routers can collectively cover up to 7,000 square feet. Apart from letting you connect up to 150 devices, it has added features for parental control. On Costco, this 3-pack TP-Link set has been rated 4.4 stars on average by 3,300+ members. Apart from buying a fancy mesh Wi-Fi system, it's also good to make sure your routers are located in the right places and the antennas are facing the right way.
SANUS 3 Meter 8K Ultra High-Speed HDMI 2.1 Cables
Designed for 8K viewing at 60 Hz or 4K at 120 Hz, the SANUS Ultra High Speed HDMI can be the perfect companion for all sorts of game nights. A pair of these 9.8 ft SANUS HDMI cables retail for just under $30 on Costco, which is roughly about $15 per unit. Apart from using them on your gaming consoles or computer, these HDMI cables can also be used to view all sorts of content from streaming platforms too. After all, it was made to be able to show Dynamic HDR, which gets you some great visual contrast.
For people who own fancy soundbars, SANUS claims that it can support high-bitrate Enhanced Audio Return Channel (eARC) audio formats and enhanced audio for DTS-HD Master Audio, Dolby Atmos, and so on. With Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), you can expect less display lag during your matches. For reduced interference, SANUS mentions a low EMI design, plus a maximum data transfer speed of up to 48 Gbps. For added durability, each cable is composed of protective features, such as the cotton braided jacket and sure grip connector. Apart from some added flexibility, you can expect less risks in terms of cuts and other damages. A Costco online exclusive, more than 620 customers have rated it about 4.7 stars on average.
Woojer High-Fidelity Haptic Vest 4
For a more immersive experience, the Woojer High-Fidelity Haptic Vest 4 lets you add another layer to your games. Capable of simulating frequencies up to 250 Hz, you can experience the same games differently with the added physical sensations. To help manage its functions and follow up with its software updates, you'll need to download its integrated app. But if the sensations are starting to feel a little overstimulating, you also have the option to adjust the intensity. Apart from this, you can use it to view latency and battery life. On a full battery, you can expect up to 8 hours of playtime.
When you buy it at Costco, the Woojer Vest 4 retails for $299.99. But take note, it doesn't include the chance to get free lining, like you would if you bought directly from Woojer website. Out of the box, it does include the vest unit, USB-C cable, 3.5mm audio cable, fast charger, and user manual. Depending on your preference, it can support both wired and Bluetooth headphones. Although it doesn't have a ton of reviews yet, the early feedback from Costco customers have been promising. As of March 2026, 20 people have rated it an average of 4.7 stars, so you're likely in good hands. But take note, Woojer did state that while it can fit sizes S to 3XL, it's not recommended for children under 13.
Xbox Wireless Headset
Although some people can enjoy gaming with their elaborate home theater system, others may need to stay on the quieter side, especially if you live with small children or areas with strict noise compliance rules. For this reason, an Xbox Wireless Headset may be a must-have for you. Unlike other Bluetooth-enabled headsets, this headset has a slew of other features that make it more suitable for gaming.
Compatible with the Xbox One, Xbox Series S & X, and PC, it's definitely designed to work seamlessly with your Xbox gaming consoles through wireless pairing, so you don't have to worry about dongles or cables. Not to mention, you can use the Xbox Accessories app to help take it to the next level. For improved in-game chat experience, Microsoft shares useful features like auto-mute and voice isolation. With a 15-hour battery life, you can last a whole day of gaming without having to charge it.
For Costco members, you can snag the Xbox Wireless Headset for $94.99 on its website. As of March 2026, more than 190 people have rated it about 4.6 stars. But take note, some features may require additional Xbox subscription before you can enjoy them. It's only available in black, so you can't really expect a lot of cute color options. When you're not gaming, you can also expect it to work like regular Bluetooth headphones, so you can listen to music and take calls.
Logitech G Driving Force Racing Simulator Bundle
Compatible with the Playstation 4, Playstation 5, and PC, the Logitech G Driving Force Racing Simulator Bundle is a great addition to your gaming arsenal if racing is your thing. In the set, it includes a steering wheel, pedals, and shifter, plus a power supply and user documentation. Logitech mentions that the steering wheel can turn up to 900 degrees lock-to-lock. It also has features like a hall-effect steering sensor, an overheat safeguard, and TRUEFORCE technology, which helps make your racing simulation games feel even more real. And if you want further customization, it has a 24-point selection dial too. Apart from this, it ships with a pedal that is both self-calibrating, has a carpet grip system, and a nonlinear brake pedal. Lastly, the shifter lets you choose between six speeds and works with multiple racing wheels (G923, G29 and G920). Depending on your preference, Logitech mentions that it can be mounted on your racing rig or a table with its built-in clamps.
An Costco online exclusive, this Logitech bundle doesn't have that many reviews yet. However, early reviews have been largely positive with an average rating of 4.4 stars from 18 people. In tandem with VR headsets, users have praised how it takes realism to another level. Although there were some concerns regarding pedal stabilization, citing the tendency to slide. While the standard retail price is $399.99, Costco has listed it at $100 off or $299.99 for a select period.