7 Motorcycles We'd Be Happy To Ride For The Rest Of Our Lives

Every so often, one of the major motorcycle brands will come out with a gem that gets us enthusiasts weak at the knees. These bikes don't simply look good on Instagram or impress strangers at the lights — they look good, ride well, are attainable, and have that special something about them.

These are bikes that you could ride every single day for the rest of your life, and not feel like you're missing out on much by staying faithful to them. The question of "what bike would you ride for eternity" has a fair bit of heft to it; more than is apparent at first.

Suddenly, that cutting-edge race bike with triple-digit hp figures is a lot less appealing than something fun that simply works without drama. Of course, these bikes are not do-it-all machines — you won't be taking a Suzuki Hayabusa on a country trail — but we have tried to cater to most types of riders. From trail-pounding enthusiasts who love the outdoors, to long-distance touring aficionados who have no trouble covering a few hundred miles each trip, there's bound to be something for everyone on this list.