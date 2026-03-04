5 Used Cruiser Motorcycles You Should Steer Clear Of, According To Owners

Cruiser motorcycles are like the muscle cars of the motorcycling world. They promise riders comfortable, reliable long-distance transportation, often with that distinctive V-twin burble that we all know and love. However, not all cruiser motorcycles are made equal, and some have (rightly) earned themselves a reputation for catastrophic and expensive nightmares.

The issue here is that, unlike sportbike owners, who accept higher maintenance as the cost of performance, or adventure bikes, which exchange mechanical complexity with off-road performance, cruisers are supposed to be unfussy and reliable. By and large, we dare say that cruisers are the most reliable class of motorbike, making up a big chunk of any "most reliable" bike lists on the internet. Thus, when a cruiser is unreliable, it's basically a complete betrayal of the segment's core promise. And the bikes on this list are possibly the worst of the lot, because they combine expensive repairs with fundamental design flaws.

We're talking everything from transmission box failures that leave riders stranded to cracked subframes and engine failures that cost thousands of dollars. What's more, every single motorbike on this list is from a so-called "legacy" manufacturer, so it should have been a safe bet for most buyers based on brand reputation. Instead, they've become cautionary tales recorded through owner complaints, NHTSA investigations, and massive recalls.