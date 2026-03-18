12 Useful DeWalt Tools That Can Help Solve Everyday Problems

If you think of the wooden frame as the skeleton of a building, then drywall is like the skin, withholding insulation and protecting pipes or wires circulating through the walls. Putting up new drywall panels is fairly simple if there's nothing in the way, but if you have to account for pipe fittings, electrical outlets, light switches, or other protrusions, things can get a little more complicated. Instead of measuring the precise position of those protrusions and cutting them out of the drywall in advance, a cut-out tool lets you do it while hanging the drywall.

To use it, you put up your panel and drive a couple of screws to hold it in place. The drywall will hang crooked because a protrusion is in the way, but that's what you want. Push the cutter into the drywall inside the electrical box or pipe, find the outer edge, trace around the box, and the drywall should drop neatly into place.

DeWalt's cordless drywall cut-out tool spins up to 26,000 RPM and features a tool-free bit exchange so you can swap bits out without needing a chuck key. A guard ring controls the depth of your cuts so you can trim the drywall without accidentally slicing up wires or anything else inside the walls. You can adjust the ring's depth or remove it entirely if you want to freehand your cuts.