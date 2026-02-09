X Niche DeWalt Tools (And What They're Used For)
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Among the major tool manufacturers in operation today, DeWalt often stands at the pinnacle of value, functionality, and extreme catalog range. Its product offering numbers in the thousands, including the brand's hand tools; there are over 250 products in its 20V Max range alone. This is likely the most common area of the DeWalt catalog that DIYers will be working with, since these are the brand's flagship cordless models.
However, DIY users may not have ample experience with some of DeWalt's more niche implements. Equipment like material lifters, knockout tools, and grease guns are staples on building sites and auto shops, but they rarely feature in the collections of homeowners. Whether because of limited usage scope or because DIYers might not be comfortable tackling the jobs they are required to handle, these tools fall through the cracks in many consumer tool users' knowledge base.
The following 13 tools are significantly important additions to many collections, though. They perform crucial functions that help get key jobs done with little hassle or hardship. Each one can be a valuable tool to add to your own workshop, garage, or shed if the need arises to handle the kinds of work they excel at managing.
20V Max XR Cordless Cable Stripper
The DeWalt 20V Max XR Cordless Cable Stripper is a powered alternative to handheld cable stripping gear. The tool features a variable speed trigger with a reverse function as well as an adjustable LED light to help working in a broader range of conditions safer and more effective. It operates quickly and efficiently, and it's compatible with a variety of cable materials and a wide range of sizes.
Most routine home improvers won't really be focused on technical cutting and wire stripping implements. Electrical installation and other repair tasks in this arena are often less common activities on a DIYer's to do list. When they do factor into a home improver's work, much of the focus is often centered on avoiding common mistakes rather than relying on upgraded tools. A fast and reliable powered solution for preparing electrical wires really isn't necessary outside the professional sphere, and so it's not a tool that most will be familiar with. However, pros will frequently reach for this kind of solution, as it helps deliver consistent wire stripping depth while providing a major speed boost during high-volume, repetitive tasks.
20V Max XR 2-Inch Cordless Magnetic Drill Press
The magnetic drill press is a unique tool that provides immense power, even as it remains a niche element most users will never need. This tool delivers the functionality of a drill press with an added mobile component that you don't get in full sized pieces of shop equipment.
Drill presses provide the ability to create a perfect, perpendicular entry cut in a workpiece. They're often found in woodworking settings, and there are some important considerations to make when choosing one yourself, but the drill press is just at home in a metal shop as well. As the name implies, the 20V Max XR 2-Inch Cordless Magnetic Drill Press features a magnetic base that can be secured on just about any ferrous metal surface you might find. This allows it to be locked into a set position for drilling through structural steel beams and provides a means of keeping the tool steady on a workbench featuring metal components.
This offering from DeWalt features a two-speed mechanical transmission with five variable speed settings, combining to provide ten independent drilling speeds in total. It operates with a quick change chuck system that can use either a ¾-inch Weldon-style shank chuck and a ⅝-inch keyed chuck interchangeably. The tool can power through 2 inches of structural steel, and the kit comes with a fast charger and 9Ah battery pack to support the heavy duty nature of the unit.
Atomic 20V Max Multi-Head Drill/Driver
An interesting tool that can make a big impact in a home improver's arsenal is the Atomic 20V Max Multi-Head Drill/Driver. This is a niche drilling tool simply because it operates outside the confines of what might be considered standard for the category. The multi-head tool includes a ½-inch chuck attachment, a ¼-inch hex connection, and two additional hex attachments in a right angle format and offset option.
Assembling just about any kind of furniture unit for the home frequently involves odd contortions and deflected installation angles that are good enough to get the job done but don't actually seat screws correctly. Anyone who has built IKEA furniture or constructed numerous other pieces in their home know exactly how this issue plays out when using their standard drill. However, the interchangeable heads on this drill allow the tool to operate across numerous installation tasks, particularly those involving tight spaces or areas that are otherwise difficult to reach.
This piece of equipment is part of Dewalt's Atomic series of power tools, scaled down versions of the brand's larger XR models that run on the same 20V platform. The result is a something that performs its role in a wider range of settings and use cases thanks to its lighter and smaller build. This tool features 15 clutch positions and two speed settings, and weighs in at 2.15 pounds with a length just shy of 5 inches.
20V Max XR Concrete Chemical Sprayer
The 20V Max XR Concrete Chemical Sprayer is a new tool in the DeWalt catalog. It's a backpack sprayer featuring a 4-gallon tank capacity and straps with high-vis elements built into the unit for easy recognition on a jobsite. The tool can deliver up to 70 gallons of spray coverage at up to 150 PSI on a single battery charge.
The sprayer features ten flow control speeds and six nozzles that can be easily swapped out when necessary. You can cover as much as 10,000 square yards on a single battery charge at a spray distance of up to 37 feet. As this tool is purpose-built for spraying chemicals required to help cure concrete faster and prepare the surface for brushing and other finish work, it's not likely something that most consumers will need. However, its impressive features make it potentially ideal for numerous other spraying requirements that do arise around the house — or for anyone who routinely pours concrete.
20V Max 2-Speed Grease Gun
If you've got a workshop that's got plenty of heavy machinery or repair-sensitive equipment, you likely get a lot of use out of your grease gun. The 20V Max 2-Speed Grease Gun is a mobile solution can help apply the necessary lubricant to nearly any surface or fitting you might be working with. The tool offers up to a maximum rating of 10,000 PSI, more than enough pressure to generate movement in even clogged fittings and deliver grease to internal mechanisms, supporting continued movement or key refurbishment to seized-up parts.
Grease guns allow mechanics and maintenance workers to lubricate metal components, even in hard to reach areas or within complex internal systems. This tool features a reinforced 47-inch flexible hose to support its high pressure output, allowing you to reach deep into recessed areas for grease application where necessary. It utilizes a variable speed trigger and can apply up to 9 ounces of grease per minute. You'll get about seven tubes worth of grease per battery charge.
20V Max Threaded Rod Cutter
The 20V Max Threaded Rod Cutter is a cutting tool that's usually more powerful than what you'll need for most casual home improvement tasks. Even so, you can actually get plenty of use for this tool in many DIY setups. Threaded rods are more common than it might seem in building applications both large and small, and so a consistent means of producing accurate cuts without having to rely on the intense energy of an angle grinder (or the frantic hand power underpinning a hacksaw) can be valuable.
This tool does exactly what its name suggests: The threaded rod cutter can cut up to ½-inch mild steel and ⅜-inch stainless steel threaded rods. This might not sound all that important right off the bat, but it produces cuts quickly and without creating a mess or leaving the end of the rod dangerously sharp or jagged. That's because the rod cutter doesn't create chips or sparks while cutting and it leaves the end burr-free, meaning it won't threaten to slice you open as you continue to work with the material. The resulting cut can also easily except the threads of fasteners without any additional preparation, making this a fast and effective tool to support a range of installation projects.
20V Max Grabo Lifter
The 20V Max Grabo Lifter is a material handling tool that can make a big difference in many installation tasks and other demanding mobility requirements. The lifter utilizes a built-in pressure sensor and a high-performance electric vacuum pump to apply consistent pressure across a range of lifting demands. The tool can handle a maximum capacity of 265 pounds, making it a solid choice for even significant workpiece movement requirements.
This lifter can handle a variety of semi-porous materials like concrete, natural stone, and drywall, but it's particularly well suited to moving finish products like glass and tile into position. If you've ever had to to work around other elements that are already set in place or fight with the edges in the last few inches before a workpiece is set in its position, you'll easily see the benefit of being able to position materials in this manner.
The Grabo Lifter includes a digital pressure gauge display as well as an audio alarm to help users stay ahead of potential issues like battery depletion. While this tool can make a big impact in the arsenal of a professional installer, it's not necessarily one that is likely to be critically important for a routine DIYer or someone performing basic maintenance tasks.
20V Max Pipe Deburring Tool
Welders, plumbers, and anyone else working with pipe material on a regular basis will be fully aware of the value of something like the 20V Max Pipe Deburring Tool. This is a powered unit that makes knocking off sharp edges on pipes simpler and quicker. As is the case with many of the niche pieces of equipment made by DeWalt, this isn't the kind of device that most casual collectors and tool users will own or need, and so it frequently sits at the fringes of the knowledge base of most users.
DeWalt notes that its pipe deburring tool can be used on pipes with 33% larger diameters and across an increase of material types by 60% in comparison to competing brands. The deburrer features a variable speed control with a paddle trigger underpinning its use and it can handle materials ranging from PVC, stainless steel, black iron, and both hard and soft copper. The tool handles both inner and outer deburring operations and utilizes rust-resistant blades to enhance the longevity of the device, aiming to provide a premium experience every time you reach for the unit.
PowerShift Forward Plate Compactor
The PowerShift Forward Plate Compactor is a niche tool that only gets brought out in support of heavy duty tasks like outdoor hardscaping. However, even non-owners are likely to have at least a basic understanding of the device, even if they've never used one. This unit is battery operated and replaces the handheld tamper utilized by many home landscapers to level soil or compact subbase aggregates. It features a speed selector to help get the job done faster and more efficiently than doing so by hand, The compactor utilizes DeWalt's PowerShift battery system and features both high and low travel speeds to support a range of quick and precision compaction needs. In either setting, however, the tool can compact roughly 2,200 linear feet of crushed stone on a single charge.
This plate compactor features an ergonomic handle that helps reduce vibration, making it more comfortable to use over the lengthy compaction tasks. It can produce 15kN of force and offers foldable handles, an integrated roll cage, and dedicated lift points to make mobility easier on anyone using this piece of heavy-duty outdoor power equipment.
60V Max Side Handle Detect Grinder
The angle grinder is one of the most difficult power tools for beginners to use. It's for this reason that many home improvers won't have one in their collection. It's a multitasker to be sure, as it's capable of accomplishing many feats, but there are plenty of alternatives that can handle numerous jobs better for those who get uneasy with that much power in their hands. Even so, the versatility of this power tool makes it a major player in many tool setups.
Grinders come in many formats, but DeWalt's 60V Max Side Handle Detect Grinder is perhaps one of the most unique builds you'll find. This is a tool within DeWalt's 60V lineup, giving it enhanced power output with a 2,400 max watts out (MWO). DeWalt notes that this is as much as 30% higher than its corded alternative. The tool features a no-load speed of 9,000 RPM, and can accommodate discs up to 6 inches in diameter.
Even with these potent enhancements, the tool adds another wrinkle to its operation. The side handle introduces its own added paddle trigger that must be held down in order to operate the unit. This means that both hands will need to be on the tool throughout its use, making for a highly powerful cutting and material preparation solution that also helps to promote safety, perhaps minimizing the grinder's status as a tool that's frequently nerve-racking to use.
20V Max Hydraulic Knockout Tool
The 20V Max Hydraulic Knockout Tool is a specialist device used to punch holes in metal stock. It can deliver up to 11 tons of force, allowing it punch through up to 12 gauge stainless steel and 10 gauge mild steel. It utilizes an inline body with a rotatable head that can turn up to 180 degrees to provide enhanced clearance for use in difficult working conditions and tight recesses.
This tool works with knockout dies that operate with embedded magnets. This allows users to position the equipment right where the unit is needed, delivering the necessary levels of precision when punching holes in a workpiece. The die assembly also operates independently from the larger tool, allowing you to set up your punch and die layout on its own and then connect to the equipment for easier access and quicker preparation speeds. This is a tool that lives in metalworking shops and industrial settings, making it realistically little use for anyone engaging in typical home improvement tasks.
Cordless Masonry and Brick Restoration Tool Powered by DeWalt
The Cordless Masonry and Brick Restoration Tool Powered by DeWalt is a tool that doesn't appear to have been designed specifically by the company. Instead, it's a crossover unit made in coordination with ArborTech. The tool sports the brand's badge, as well as the moniker "AllSaw", prominently on the side. It's a 60V tool featuring a brushless motor compatible with DeWalt's FlexVolt battery system.
The device operates with a "unique patented orbital cutting action" that utilizes two separate reciprocating blades. This makes it something of an odd crossover between a hedge cutter and a standard reciprocating saw used for demolition work and other building needs. Indeed, this is a tool that can accomplish both landscaping tasks and building work, making that comparison a fitting description.
The unit's paired blades reduce the time it takes to cut through dense material, with the design intended to reduce or eliminate kickback thanks to the blade shape and movement geometry. This tool can cut through all the usual suspects and then some: It's capable of chopping brick, masonry, asphalt, tree roots and branches, and wooden material. This makes it a comprehensive cutting tool that can act as a star of the show while managing many different types of home improvement, maintenance, and repair jobs.
20V Max XR 1-¼-Inch Copper Tubing Cutter
Plumbing tools are frequently prominent additions to any roundup of niche equipment found in the tool world. The 20V Max XR 1-¼-Inch Copper Tubing Cutter is a great example of this kind of unit. DeWalt notes that it features "best in class cut capacity range," with the ability to work with tubing ranging from ¼ of an inch up to 1-¼ inches. It can cut hard and soft copper tubing and pipe in thicknesses rated at K, L, and M. The tool promises to cut twice as fast as the Milwaukee M12 alternative with nearly half the cut clearance requirement. It operates with an automatic adjustment mechanism to make cutting various pipe and tubing dimensions easier without the need to tinker with the tool yourself.
This is a tool that's at home in both the plumbing and HVAC worlds. It includes a pivoting head for added range in difficult working conditions and a variable speed trigger for enhanced user control. Most homeowners may not ever need to use a piece of equipment like this, but understanding its value and functionality can make you a bit more knowledgeable about the work around your home, and that's certainly worth your time.