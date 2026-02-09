X Niche DeWalt Tools (And What They're Used For)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Among the major tool manufacturers in operation today, DeWalt often stands at the pinnacle of value, functionality, and extreme catalog range. Its product offering numbers in the thousands, including the brand's hand tools; there are over 250 products in its 20V Max range alone. This is likely the most common area of the DeWalt catalog that DIYers will be working with, since these are the brand's flagship cordless models.

However, DIY users may not have ample experience with some of DeWalt's more niche implements. Equipment like material lifters, knockout tools, and grease guns are staples on building sites and auto shops, but they rarely feature in the collections of homeowners. Whether because of limited usage scope or because DIYers might not be comfortable tackling the jobs they are required to handle, these tools fall through the cracks in many consumer tool users' knowledge base.

The following 13 tools are significantly important additions to many collections, though. They perform crucial functions that help get key jobs done with little hassle or hardship. Each one can be a valuable tool to add to your own workshop, garage, or shed if the need arises to handle the kinds of work they excel at managing.