Chevrolet engines have found their way into everything from economy cars to high-horsepower performance machines. The sheer breadth of that range means a few bad apples are sadly inevitable. Within this lineup, many of the engines have earned their reputation for being reliable. Whether it was the Gen I 350-cubic-inch small-block V8 from 1960s Camaros or the Gen II LT1 5.7-liter V8 from 90s Corvettes, there are many reliable Chevy engines that can be found in the wild. That said, not every powerplant to come out of General Motors has stood the test of time.

Some have developed reputations that are hard to shake, whether that be through complaints, NHTSA investigations, bulletins, defects, or costly recall campaigns. To dig deeper into the automaker's bad apples, we've compiled a list of Chevrolet engines with well-documented and widespread reliability issues. Some of these problems have since been addressed; some have even led GM to the brink of bankruptcy. Others remain cautionary tales that are yet to be fully explored or complained about. Either way, here are five Chevy engines you should steer clear of.