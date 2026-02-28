Why GM Truck Owners Are Demanding Thicker Oil In Future V8 Engines

In 2025, Consumer Reports reported how General Motors (GM) issued a safety recall affecting nearly 600,000 full-size trucks and SUVs equipped with its 6.2-liter L87 V8 engine. The investigation into why GM recalled vehicles with the L87 centers on potential manufacturing defects with connecting rods and crankshafts that may contribute to complete engine damage or sudden engine failure. The recall covered various 2021 through 2024 models, including the Silverado 1500, the Sierra 1500, Chevrolet Tahoe, Chevrolet Suburban, GMC Yukon, and Cadillac Escalade.

Although GM initially specified 0W-20 oil for the engine, dealers were later instructed to switch to thicker 0W-40 formulations as part of the recall solution. Naturally, such a move has sparked a debate among owners who question whether ultra-low-viscosity oil was ever appropriate for the high-output, 420-horsepower V8. Many are left with questions about the effectiveness of the solution, especially since, according to AutoBlog, even engines replaced under the recall have experienced recurring problems.

This has resulted in more than 1,000 individual complaints, prompting the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to open a remedy investigation in January of 2026 to examine whether the recall actually addresses the real problem. Because of that, GM truck owners are now demanding thicker oil in future V8 engines. Here's how that came to be, if thin oil truly is the culprit here, and whether GM's L87 was doomed from the very beginning.