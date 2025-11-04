GM Engines Are Still Failing, And The US Government Wants To Know Why

The engine troubles for General Motors aren't stopping anytime soon, it seems. In January, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA PDF) launched an investigation into engine failure issues affecting hundreds of thousands of vehicles. Roughly nine months later, the agency is widening the scope of its investigation into engine-related issues. In its notice, the Office of Defects Investigation (ODI) mentions that it logged 1,157 incident reports involving engine and bearing failure affecting GM's L87 6.2-liter engine.

The issues affect cars falling in the model year 2019-2024 range, and fitted inside Chevrolet Silverado, GMC Sierra 1500, Chevrolet ​​Suburban and Tahoe, GMC Yukon/Yukon XL, and Cadillac Escalade/Escalade ESV cars. "This presents a potential safety risk that warrants further investigation," the ODI notes, adding that it's still receiving "a significant number of reports" documenting engine failure issues. It is now initiating an engineering evaluation to find the root cause of the issue and assess the full spectrum of safety risks posed by the engine problems.

The agency's notice mentions a total of 3,315 reports of engine failure, out of which five resulted in a crash or fire incident. Thankfully, no injuries or fatalities have emerged from engine-related woes so far. Notably, GM's L87 6.2L V8 has already found itself at the center of a lawsuit that was filed earlier this year. An updated version of the lawsuit that was filed in June mentioned a dangerous bearing defect that can trigger total engine failure and result in serious accidents.