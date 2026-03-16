15 DeWalt Tools Under $75 Worth Adding To Your Collection

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Of all the ways to describe DeWalt tools that will come to mind, "cheap" isn't usually one of them. The brand offers plenty of very high-ticket products, with its most expensive tool, a 3-in-1 compressor-generator-welder, commanding prices in excess of $6,000. Even its core range of high-rated power tools come with a premium price tag to match their premium quality and performance. However, buyers who don't have much left in their tool budget aren't out of options entirely.

In fact, some of the brand's sub-$75 tools still get good ratings from buyers at retailers like Home Depot, making them well worth considering if you're looking to add to your toolbox without breaking the bank. These affordably priced products include a mix of both everyday essentials and some niche DeWalt tools, with each one receiving an average rating of at least 4.7 out of five stars from a minimum of 100 reviews at Home Depot.