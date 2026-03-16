15 DeWalt Tools Under $75 Worth Adding To Your Collection
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Of all the ways to describe DeWalt tools that will come to mind, "cheap" isn't usually one of them. The brand offers plenty of very high-ticket products, with its most expensive tool, a 3-in-1 compressor-generator-welder, commanding prices in excess of $6,000. Even its core range of high-rated power tools come with a premium price tag to match their premium quality and performance. However, buyers who don't have much left in their tool budget aren't out of options entirely.
In fact, some of the brand's sub-$75 tools still get good ratings from buyers at retailers like Home Depot, making them well worth considering if you're looking to add to your toolbox without breaking the bank. These affordably priced products include a mix of both everyday essentials and some niche DeWalt tools, with each one receiving an average rating of at least 4.7 out of five stars from a minimum of 100 reviews at Home Depot.
DeWalt Adjustable Wrench Set (2-Piece)
Many DeWalt tools are aimed primarily at professionals rather than DIYers, but the brand's two-piece adjustable wrench set should be equally useful for enthusiasts in both camps. It's one of many of the brand's hand tool sets that is backed by a lifetime warranty, so no matter how much you use them, you won't need to worry about their durability. You might end up reaching for them more than you think too, since they'll come in handy both during demanding projects and for smaller home jobs.
One wrench in the set offers a 6-inch handle, while the other clocks in at 10 inches in length. Each is coated in vinyl to provide better grip in both wet and dry conditions. Customers at Home Depot are consistently impressed with the wrenches, with many highlighting their perceived build quality and durability. At time of writing, more than 500 reviewers have left their thoughts on the set, giving it an average rating of 4.7 out of five stars. The set is available for $32.97.
DeWalt ½-Inch Wood Chisel
DeWalt's range of wood chisels come in various sizes, from ⅜ inch up to 1-½ inch. The ½-inch wood chisel is one of many that get high ratings from Home Depot reviewers, with an average of 4.7 out of five stars from around 600 reviews. It's another tool that should come in handy for both DIYers and professionals, with its metal strike cap allowing it to stand up to sustained heavy use on jobsites.
Just in case any particular examples of the tool don't live up to DeWalt's usual reputation for quality, it's also backed by a limited lifetime warranty. The brand says it will repair any defects found in the tool that are caused by shortcomings in its materials or workmanship for free, although it won't cover normal wear and tear.
The ½ inch chisel retails at Home Depot for $15.97, and other chisel sizes are similarly affordably priced. For example, the smallest tool in the range, the ⅜ inch chisel, retails for $13.97, while the largest 1-½ inch chisel costs $22.97.
DeWalt Push and Flip Folding Lock-Back Utility Knife
Few tools are as essential to keep on hand as a utility knife. Virtually every major tool brand offers its own, and although it's easy to assume that they're all roughly the same, some perform better than others. Both DeWalt and its long-standing arch rival Milwaukee are among the best in class for both performance and durability, with their utility knives getting correspondingly strong reviews from buyers.
To take one example, DeWalt's push and flip folding lock-back utility knife has around 180 reviews from Home Depot buyers and has earned an enviable average review score of 4.8 out of five stars. It's available for $15.97 and is designed to be used one-handed, although there's a blade retention system to mitigate the chances that you open it accidentally.
A sliding mechanism also lets users replace blades quickly and easily when they get dull. DeWalt also included multiple ways to keep the knife secure when it's not in use, with a tether hole and a belt clip complimenting the folding mechanism that allows the knife to be placed safely in your pocket.
DeWalt SAE Combination Wrench Set (8-Piece)
The DeWalt eight-piece SAE combination set retails for $37.79 at Home Depot. That equates to around $4.72 per wrench, without accounting for the value of the carry case that the brand throws in for free. What's more, DeWalt also offers a lifetime warranty on the product, although its reputation for durability means that the vast majority of buyers are unlikely to ever need it. Reviewers at Home Depot certainly have no qualms about the set's build quality, giving it an average rating of 4.7 out of five stars from more than 220 reviews.
While the wrench set shouldn't be overlooked by home mechanics, it's primarily targeted at professionals. Those pros should appreciate the removable internal tray that allows the carry case to be repurposed if they already have a suitable tool chest to store their new wrenches in. They'll also appreciate the stamped markings on every wrench that should make it easy to find the one they need at a glance.
DeWalt Demolition Combination Screwdriver Set (2-Piece)
Most of DeWalt's tool range can be picked up either on Home Depot's website or at one of its many retail locations. However, there are a few of the brand's tools that remain online exclusives, such as the two-piece demolition combination screwdriver set. It's arguably a bit of a hidden gem among the brand's huge range with only 137 reviews at the time of writing, but its average rating of 4.9 out of five stars is exceptional.
As its name suggests, the set isn't designed for light, occasional jobs. Instead, it's meant to stand up to the rigors of demolition work, and that means DeWalt has built these screwdrivers to be even tougher than normal. The shaft of each tool is covered in black chrome for better protection against the elements, and the brand says that results in corrosion protection that's 10 times better than the standard range. The screwdrivers also feature the DeWalt's MaxFit tips, which are designed to provide maximum precision for longer than a standard tool.
Having such tough screwdrivers might be overkill for occasional users, unless you store tools somewhere that makes them particularly prone to going rusty. However, at their $16.97 list price, they're arguably worth picking up regardless.
DeWalt 42 Inch Wrecking Bar
Alongside demolition screwdrivers, another useful sub-$75 DeWalt tool for breaking down materials is the brand's 42-inch wrecking bar. It's not fancy, but it'll be tough, and like DeWalt's other hand tools, it's covered by a lifetime warranty. It's one of the most frequently reviewed tools here too, with more than 1,100 buyers at Home Depot giving it an average score of 4.8 out of five stars. A significant number of those reviews point out how useful it is for home renovation projects from decking to basement refurbishments.
Onboard the tool are multiple nail pullers, while the two-inch wide claw is narrow enough for more precise demolition jobs without compromising any overall leverage. According to DeWalt, the tool weighs 7.2 pounds, which should make it feel reassuringly sold in hand but without being overly heavy for longer jobs. The 42-inch wrecking bar is available for $27.97, but DeWalt also offers a smaller 24-inch bar for $24.97.
DeWalt 1/4 Inch Multi-Bit and Nut Driver Set (70-Piece)
One of the most useful precision tools for small repairs is a nut driver, and anyone who doesn't already have one shouldn't overlook DeWalt's 70-piece multi-bit and nut driver set. It's an all-in-one way to make sure you always have the right bit for the job, and it comes with a carry case to keep everything securely in place on the go. The set includes metric, SAE, and Torx bits, alongside a variety of other types. Each can be quickly swapped into the driver, which features a vinyl-coated handle for superior grip.
It's a lot of kit considering the set retails for $43.99, so it shouldn't come as a shock to find out that buyers are consistently won over. At the time of writing, the product has amassed 140 reviews at Home Depot, with buyers leaving an average rating of 4.8 out of five stars. Only four of those 140 reviews — less than 3% — left a rating lower than three stars.
DeWalt MaxFit Combination Screwdriver Set (8-Piece)
If a two-piece set of demolition-ready screwdrivers like the set above isn't enough, DeWalt also offers an eight-piece set with the same toughness for $39.97. Much like the two-piece set, it's also very highly rated among buyers, with an average score of 4.8 out of five stars from around 130 reviews. Many of those reviews focus on the screwdrivers' fit and quality, with several saying that they remained comfortable even after long periods of use. For added peace of mind, they are also covered by a limited lifetime warranty.
The eight-piece set includes three Phillips and slotted screwdrivers each as well as and a pair of square-bit screwdrivers. All of them come with a dual-material handle that DeWalt says can deliver improved torque while reducing the risk of hand strain. The bar of each tool is made with S2 steel, making it highly resistant to bending, while the black chrome coating increases the tool's corrosion resistance tenfold according to DeWalt.
DeWalt 30-Foot x 1-1/8 Inch Tape Measure with Finger Brake
The humble tape measure is one of those tools that most people don't give much thought to until they need it and can't find it. Having a spare is always useful, which is where DeWalt's 30-foot tape measure might come in. It's available for $25.97 at Home Depot, and there are cheaper 25-foot and 16-foot variants for buyers who don't need the added length.
The 30-foot version is one of DeWalt's top-rated hand tools, with more than 1,200 reviewers leaving their thoughts about it to date. Across those reviews, it has garnered an average score of 4.7 out of five stars. Plenty of customers note that it strikes the right balance between toughness and not being overly bulky, and plenty have posted photos of themselves using it at jobsites or at home.
Its warranty should be a familiar story by now — like most of DeWalt's other hand tools, it's backed by a limited lifetime warranty, which means the brand will repair any defects for free at any point during the tool's life. Home Depot buyers also benefit from a standard 90-day return window.
DeWalt 12 oz. Steel Curved Claw Nailing Hammer
If you're not a professional or a seasoned DIY pro, it might be worth taking some time before picking between a framing hammer and a claw hammer. If you do end up deciding on a claw hammer for your upcoming project, DeWalt's 12 oz claw hammer might be worth a look. It retails for $31.22, and it's constructed with the same long-lasting build quality that the brand has built its name on. Reviewers give it a near-perfect average score of 4.9 out of five stars from around 120 reviews.
The hammer's curved claw makes it easier to pull nails, while the anti-slip handle should help improve grip in all conditions. The body of the hammer is built from a single piece of heat-treated steel for durability, and DeWalt's usual lifetime warranty ensures that any examples of the tool that don't meet the brand's usual quality standards will be repaired for free.
DeWalt ¼-Inch and ⅜-Inch Drive Ratchet & Socket Set
Either as a standalone set or as part of a larger collection of DeWalt hand tools, the DeWalt ¼-inch and ⅜-inch drive ratchet and socket set shouldn't be overlooked. It features side hinges that can interlock with other DeWalt sets, but the sturdy case can also be carried from job to job if needed. There are 34 pieces in the set in total, including a 72-tooth ratchet alongside various sockets and extensions.
The set retails for $64.97 at Home Depot, making it one of the more expensive products here, but it's still affordable by DeWalt standards. It's backed by a large collection of positive reviews — more than 460 of them at the time of writing — with an average score of 4.8 out of five stars. Some reviewers say they've used it for weekend wrenching projects while others used them as part of their trade, but nearly everyone came away impressed by the set.
DeWalt 6 Inch Jab Saw with Composite Handle
Achieving smooth, accurate cuts through drywall can be a challenge if you don't have the right tools, but for less than $20, the DeWalt six inch jab saw should solve the problem. According to its maker, this saw's unique tooth design makes cutting up to 50% faster than its rivals, yet it's compact enough not to take up much room in your tool box. The handle is 5.5 inches long, giving the tool a total length of 11.5 inches, while the blade is 2.6 inches wide.
It sounds great at a glance, particularly given its affordable $19.97 asking price, but a good spec sheet doesn't always translate into real-world usefulness. Thankfully, the DeWalt jab saw is a top performer, as more than 300 reviewers have already put it through its paces then left their feedback on Home Depot's website. The vast majority were very happy, giving it an average rating of 4.8 out of five stars overall.
DeWalt 24 Inch 600 Lbs Trigger Clamp
While buyers on the tightest budgets could look towards Harbor Freight's similar-looking Pittsburgh clamp, anyone who wants the reassurance of DeWalt's reputation for quality still won't need to break the bank. The 24-inch 600 lbs trigger clamp retails for $43.97, and it converts to a spreader quickly and easily. The clamp's bar is made from black oxide carbon steel and should prove resilient over the long run.
Reviewers at Home Depot have few concerns about its longevity, with one of the only complaints being that the rubber pads can prove less hard-wearing than the rest of the tool. Otherwise, there's relatively little to dislike, and reviewers have reported using it for a wide variety of DIY jobs. That has resulted in the clamp racking up an average score of 4.7 out of five stars from more than 350 reviews at the time of writing.
DeWalt 8 Inch Slip Joint Plier
At a retail price of $19.97, the DeWalt 8-inch slip joint plier is one of the cheapest tools here. However, it's no less useful than the rest, and it's well reviewed too, with an average rating of 4.7 out of five stars from almost 300 reviews. As well as reportedly being comfortable to use, multiple reviewers also point out that these pliers feel reassuringly well built, and so should be durable in the long term.
DeWalt says that the pliers are great for removing rusted nuts and bolts, but the pliers themselves shouldn't go rusty thanks to their anti-corrosion black coating. They're 8 inches long, making them compact enough to fit into on-the-go tool bags, but they still have a generous 2.4 inch jaw capacity. DeWalt's trusty lifetime warranty is also present and correct here, guaranteeing the pliers against defects for the life of the tool.
DeWalt 10.1 Inch Straight-Cut Aviation Snip
Attempt to cut through tough materials with the wrong tools usually means you'll need more force and will often result in less consistent cuts. Cutting tools like the DeWalt 10.1 inch straight-cut aviation snip aim to both reduce effort and increase precision, and if they help prevent a few mis-cuts, they'll quickly earn back their $17.45 asking price in saved materials. They feature a serrated blade and chrome vanadium steel construction, while the grip is made from the same non-slip materials you'll find on many of DeWalt's other hand tools.
Reviews on Home Depot's website back up their usefulness, with around 180 reviewers leaving them an average score of 4.7 out of five stars. A handful of reviews complain that the quality isn't up to scratch, but the vast majority of reviewers have left either four-star or five-star scores. Crucially, most agree that the snips are both very sharp and easy to use.
Our selection methodology
DeWalt isn't short of appealing sub-$75 tools. To whittle down the brand's range to a selection of top picks, we relied on user feedback from reviewers at Home Depot. Each of the listed products has an average rating of at least 4.7 out of five stars from a minimum of 100 reviews at the time of writing, placing it among the top-rated products in its category. All listed prices refer to the retail price at the time of writing, and do not account for discounts or limited-time promotions.