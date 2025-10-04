What Is DeWalt's Most Expensive Tool? (And What Makes It So Pricey?)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

DeWalt is widely known for its power tools, earning a generally positive reputation among both DIYers and professionals. The brand's catalog is mostly composed of hand tools and electric power tools, with new specialty tools, like the 2025 DeWalt copper tubing cutter, being released each year. Yet, as extensive and successful as DeWalt's products may be, they're generally affordable for non-professionals. At least, most of them are. The most expensive DeWalt tool currently on the market is the 3-in-1 air compressor-generator-welder combo, retailing at around $6,000 from Home Depot and $6,900 from CPO Power Tools.

The price is high but fair. The machine is powered by the gas generator, so it's a big asset for job sites where plugging into the power grid is not an option, such as farms, construction sites, and industrial jobs. It's also a space-saver. By combining a generator, welder, and compressor into one, which are placed above the 30-gallon gas tank, it allows for easy mounting to truck beds. Curiously, all three tools are powered by the same Honda GX390 gas engine, which is also a commonly-used engine in top-rated power washers.

Some people may argue that a compressor-generator-welder isn't a tool, while some may recall paying more money for DeWalt products in years past. Due to the subjectivity of the investigation, we've restricted the criteria to only include consumer-facing DeWalt-branded devices that are available online from major retailers. Using those benchmarks as a guide, DeWalt's compressor-generator-welder unit is the clear winner for the brand's priciest tool.