Can You Rebuild Or Refurbish DeWalt Batteries?
DeWalt is one of the biggest names that'll pop up when you check out the best major power tool brands. After all, Dewalt's wide range of power tools has won over both pros and serious DIYers with their stellar operation, affordability, and durability. Plus, many of its users are particularly impressed with its range of battery-powered tools, as they promise more freedom and less hassle. However, despite offering zero compromise on performance, these tools rely on Dewalt FlexVolt batteries, which, like other lithium-ion batteries, do have their limitations.
For instance, they don't last forever. You can always expect DeWalt batteries to serve you for around two to three years, but that's not guaranteed. If you engage in bad habits that might damage your lithium-ion batteries – think of charging them in extreme temperatures or leaving them in the cold — your batteries will degrade. This will result in reduced runtime, overheating when in use or charging, or slow charging times. When this happens, many users will start looking for ways to extend the DeWalt pack, and that's where the idea of rebuilding or refurbishing comes in.
In theory, taking a damaged battery and swapping out the bad cells with new ones might sound like a smart solution. Before you open a DeWalt pack, though, you should know that the process is not as simple as swapping out AA batteries. For the average user, attempting this DIY rebuild might pose long-term reliability and safety risks, especially if you don't have the correct tools and a solid understanding of lithium-ion battery packs.
The downsides of rebuilding DeWalt batteries
The most crucial issue is safety. Opening up a lithium-ion pack entails handling highly volatile electrolytes that can overheat if managed incorrectly. In the worst case scenario, these packs can undergo a dangerous self-heating reaction known as thermal runaway, which might result in a fire or explosion.
Even if you successfully rebuild the pack without safety issues, there's no guarantee that the battery will function — let alone last as long — as a new DeWalt replacement battery. After all, you'll likely use low-quality cells that don't match DeWalt's standards. Plus, rebuilt packs might lack the advanced protection features that OEM batteries have against overcharging and overheating.
Beyond safety and technical risks, rebuilding a faulty DeWalt battery will certainly void your tool's warranty. DeWalt warranty doesn't cover rebuilt or tampered batteries, so once you take a screwdriver and open the pack, you'll be on your own if something goes wrong. Even worse, in case the battery damages your cordless drill, you might end up with costly repairs that will outweigh the initial savings.
Is a third-party rebuilt service a safer alternative?
If you really want to save money on a rebuilt or refurbished Dewalt battery, the best thing to do is to use a third-party repair professional. It's a much safer alternative compared to rebuilding the batteries yourself. After all, most third-party companies always use the correct tools and safety protocols to ensure the process is safe. Plus, others will use professional-grade equipment, and even test the packs to make sure that they function the same (or almost the same) as DeWalt power tool batteries.
However, that's not to say that you should always trust third-party rebuilding services. While most companies promise solid performance, you should never expect consistent results. Again, not everybody will use high-quality cells to rebuild the packs, and not every rebuild will match the same standards set by DeWalt. If the rebuild isn't done properly, it can be a catalyst for some common lithium-ion problems like faster wear, shorter runtime, and potential overheating.
Given all of this, you should know that resetting a lithium-ion battery is not worth the risk. Instead, you should consider purchasing a new replacement battery that matches your DeWalt power tool. This will help ensure that your tool works correctly and gets the most out of your battery and its lifespan.