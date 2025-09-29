Can You Rebuild Or Refurbish DeWalt Batteries?

DeWalt is one of the biggest names that'll pop up when you check out the best major power tool brands. After all, Dewalt's wide range of power tools has won over both pros and serious DIYers with their stellar operation, affordability, and durability. Plus, many of its users are particularly impressed with its range of battery-powered tools, as they promise more freedom and less hassle. However, despite offering zero compromise on performance, these tools rely on Dewalt FlexVolt batteries, which, like other lithium-ion batteries, do have their limitations.

For instance, they don't last forever. You can always expect DeWalt batteries to serve you for around two to three years, but that's not guaranteed. If you engage in bad habits that might damage your lithium-ion batteries – think of charging them in extreme temperatures or leaving them in the cold — your batteries will degrade. This will result in reduced runtime, overheating when in use or charging, or slow charging times. When this happens, many users will start looking for ways to extend the DeWalt pack, and that's where the idea of rebuilding or refurbishing comes in.

In theory, taking a damaged battery and swapping out the bad cells with new ones might sound like a smart solution. Before you open a DeWalt pack, though, you should know that the process is not as simple as swapping out AA batteries. For the average user, attempting this DIY rebuild might pose long-term reliability and safety risks, especially if you don't have the correct tools and a solid understanding of lithium-ion battery packs.