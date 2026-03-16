4 High-Quality Motorcycle Helmet Brands You Can Buy That Aren't Shoei
If you've done any research on buying high-quality motorcycle helmets in the past, it probably won't surprise you that Shoei is consistently among the best-ranked motorcycle helmet brands in NHTSA compliance testing. While Shoei's commitment to innovation, quality, and in-house testing dates back to the company founder's first helmets built in 1959, the Japanese manufacturer uses advanced materials and processes to hand-build each of its helmets today.
Shoei helmets are renowned for their quality, comfort, and advanced features. Riders often consider Shoei among the best motorcycle helmet brands for quieting distracting road noise. While Shoei has designed helmets to protect motorcycle racers from its inception, its singular internal shape, destined for the American market, doesn't provide the best fit for every rider in the United States. However, the company produces various internal components, including cheek pads and helmet liners, to better fit a wider range of head shapes.
Shoei's design philosophy focuses on rider comfort to the point that it's willing to sacrifice some safety ratings, particularly Snell certification, to provide desirable comfort features. The Shoei GT-Air 3 motorcycle helmet, for example, is DOT-certified but lacks Snell certification, in part because its design features a drop-down sun visor.
Opinions in the motorcycling community vary on whether Snell certification is the best metric for measuring the quality of motorcycle helmets intended for non-racing activities. However, we mention it simply to highlight it among the reasons riders might want to consider high-quality helmets from brands other than Shoei.
1. AGV
AGV motorcycle helmets have been around since 1947, and came to the United States under the AGV USA joint venture between Italy's Gino Amisano and the USA's Michael Parrotte in 1978. Today, AGV offers helmets for a variety of motorcycle riding pursuits, including racing, sport, and touring, and is ranked by bikers among the best motorcycle helmets for new riders.
The most expensive racing helmets from AGV include four variations of the AGV Pista GP RR, priced at $1,999 each: Pantera, Italia, Soleluna, and Acqua. All 11 AGV racing helmets feature E2206 (ECE22.06) and DOT certification, making them legal for use on U.S. and European roadways. However, they lack Snell certification, which may exclude them from some sanctioned race events, so check the rules before you go.
The most affordable AGV motorcycle helmets are among the sport offerings, including 15 variations from the AGV K1 S lineup, ranging from $229 to $274. Options for the AGV K1 S include solid gloss and matte colors at the low end of the range, up to multi-color schemes and elaborate designs at the upper end. Like the AGV racing helmets, the sport and touring line, with prices from $349 up to $799, carries DOT and E2206 certification.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) conducts testing of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) No. 218 on several motorcycle helmets each year to ensure DOT compliance. Four AGV helmets appear when searching NHTSA test records back to 2022. None of them, including the relatively affordable K1 S model, had any issues identified during testing.
2. Arai
The first Arai helmets were created when Hirotake Arai, a Japanese hat maker and motorcycle enthusiast, sought to buy a good helmet in post-WWII Japan. Since there were none available that met his needs, he built his own. Today, Arai motorcycle helmets are among the best you can buy on Amazon, along with a number of reputable retail outlets.
Arai offers a variety of open- and full-face motorcycle helmets for street use, as well as models for dual-sport and off-road riding. One of the fundamental design characteristics of Arai helmets is the R75 shape. R75 refers to the helmet's outer shell having a curve radius of 75mm (2.95 inches) or greater. R75 is a key component of Arai helmets' energy absorption and avoidance characteristics.
Arai admits it's difficult to quantify energy avoidance, a metric the company calls "glancing off," but considers it an important trait in motorcycle helmet design. Arai motorcycle helmets also possess measurable safety certifications from DOT, ECE, and Snell.
RevZilla, one of the largest authorized Arai dealers in the United States, says the Arai helmets it sells are US DOT approved, with some models holding the latest Snell M2025 certification. The most expensive Arai helmet at RevZilla, the Corsair-X IOM TT 2026, is priced at $1,199.95 and is certified to DOT and Snell M2025 standards. The Arai Corsair-X underwent NHTSA testing in 2019, with labeling being the only issue reported.
At the other end of the price spectrum, the Arai Regent-X is $629.95 and passed NHTSA testing with no issues in 2023. The Arai Regent-X has Snell M2025 and DOT certifications.
3. Bell
There are a few key factors to look for when buying a motorcycle helmet online or in person. At the top of that list should be safety, followed by its fit and comfort, ventilation, and interior noise levels.
Developed to enhance the safety of auto racers and hotrodders in the 1950s, Bell Helmets now offers a lineup of motorcycle helmets for street riding, as well as models for motocross, off-road, retro, and cycling enthusiasts.
NHTSA test results reveal a history of safety going back over a decade. The only Bell helmet to have an issue identified over that period, other than trivial issues with labeling, is the Scout Air, an open-face helmet near the lower end of Bell's offerings. The Bell Scout Air helmet suffered failures during NHTSA's impact and penetration testing during the 2025 program year.
The most expensive Bell motorcycle helmet listed for sale at Cycle Gear is the Bell Race Star Flex DLX Strike, priced at $969.95. The helmet is advertised to meet or exceed Snell M2020 and DOT certification requirements. It's also 10% lighter than previous Race Star helmets and aerodynamically optimized using Bell's wind tunnel.
Among the least expensive Bell helmets sold at Cycle Gear is the Bell Custom 500 Chassis Helmet, priced at $144.95. The Custom 500 is an open-face helmet that is certified to DOT and ECE standards. It also passed NHTSA testing in 2015 with no issues. The Custom 500 features five distinct shell and liner sizes to ensure a comfortable fit without looking like a bobblehead.
4. Schuberth
With a tag line like "we are experts in head protection," we expect nothing but excellence from Schuberth helmets. The company began producing head protection in Germany in the 1940s and developed its first motorcycle helmets in 1954. Today, the company produces helmets for workers, police, fire protection, Formula 1 racing, and motorcycling.
While Schuberth has been around for over seven decades, its helmets were available in the U.S. until 2006 and didn't come back until late 2010. Given its relatively short tenure in the U.S. market, its products are likely among the high-tech motorcycle helmets you didn't even know existed.
Reports from NHTSA going back to 2002 reveal seven helmet tests. The only reported issues are problems with the labeling affixed to two models. Schuberth motorcycle helmets comply with various safety standards, depending on the model and its intended purpose.
As one of Schuberth's longest-standing U.S. retail outlets, RevZilla offers a wide selection of Schuberth motorcycle helmets. The most expensive model in the Schuberth lineup is the C5 Omega Helmet, priced at $899.00. The C5 Omega is a modular touring helmet offered in two shell sizes, extra-small to large and extra-large to 3X. A customized fit is available using the optional padding kit in sizes from medium to extra-large. The helmet includes DOT certification, an integrated antenna, pre-installed speakers, and a one-touch integrated sun visor.
How we selected these brands
While it's hard to beat the quality of Shoei motorcycle helmets, they're not the best option for every rider. However, if you ultimately decide to buy Shoei after reading this, at least you explored other high-quality motorcycle helmet options first.
Our primary concern when presenting motorcycle helmet options is safety. Some of the premium brands listed here use proprietary processes and materials, combined with decades of in-house testing and innovation, to exceed the minimum requirements for certifications such as DOT, ECE, and Snell.
Ultimately, which motorcycle helmet you choose to wear, if you wear one at all, where it's legal to choose, is a personal decision. The helmet brands we highlighted here offer a range of affordability and comfort, and meet or exceed the minimum safety standards.