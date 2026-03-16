4 High-Quality Motorcycle Helmet Brands You Can Buy That Aren't Shoei

If you've done any research on buying high-quality motorcycle helmets in the past, it probably won't surprise you that Shoei is consistently among the best-ranked motorcycle helmet brands in NHTSA compliance testing. While Shoei's commitment to innovation, quality, and in-house testing dates back to the company founder's first helmets built in 1959, the Japanese manufacturer uses advanced materials and processes to hand-build each of its helmets today.

Shoei helmets are renowned for their quality, comfort, and advanced features. Riders often consider Shoei among the best motorcycle helmet brands for quieting distracting road noise. While Shoei has designed helmets to protect motorcycle racers from its inception, its singular internal shape, destined for the American market, doesn't provide the best fit for every rider in the United States. However, the company produces various internal components, including cheek pads and helmet liners, to better fit a wider range of head shapes.

Shoei's design philosophy focuses on rider comfort to the point that it's willing to sacrifice some safety ratings, particularly Snell certification, to provide desirable comfort features. The Shoei GT-Air 3 motorcycle helmet, for example, is DOT-certified but lacks Snell certification, in part because its design features a drop-down sun visor.

Opinions in the motorcycling community vary on whether Snell certification is the best metric for measuring the quality of motorcycle helmets intended for non-racing activities. However, we mention it simply to highlight it among the reasons riders might want to consider high-quality helmets from brands other than Shoei.