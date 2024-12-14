3 Motorcycle Helmets That Help Quiet Down Distracting Road Noise (According To Riders)
Not unlike any other form of transportation, as great as motorcycle riding is, it can be quite dangerous. You're entirely exposed to the elements, unexpected flying debris, and other drivers and their vehicles. So, whether you're new to riding or have done so for decades, safety is everything. There are a few things to consider when looking for the safest motorcycles themselves, but the protective measures don't stop at the bike. The right gear is important, too, especially your chosen helmet, as they can protect against injury at least, and save your life at most.
When picking the proper helmet, there are some key questions to ask. Will the material it's made from protect you? How well are you able to see from the visor? Is one of the best or worst motorcycle helmet brands out there behind it? Alongside these, there's the question of how a motorcycle helmet can impact your hearing.
The road can be quite loud, especially if you're flying down the highway at 65 mph or higher, potentially harming your ears or causing a distraction that could lead to a bad outcome. When shopping around for a helmet, it's a good idea to seek one out that will mitigate road noise to the greatest extent possible. There are a handful of motorcycle helmets that come recommended for this exact purpose by riders themselves.
The Schuberth C5 has its share of supporters
Since the 1950s, the Germany-based Schuberth has been producing motorcycle helmets of all shapes and sizes, finding plenty of success along the way. In the modern era, the brand is well-regarded among motorcyclists for more reasons than one. Not only do they offer superior protection when on the road, but many have touted their noise-canceling abilities. While some recommend the Schuberth C3 for this reason, numerous others have taken a liking to the C5 instead. It was specially designed for noise dampening using a wind tunnel and is advertised as achieving 85 dB at just over 62 mph.
"Quality is top notch and its much quieter. If I'm going to wear something for hours every day, it better be comfortable. Spend the money if you have it," Redditor u/originalrocket wrote in their recommendation of the C5, noting that the hefty $800 price tag is well worth it in their experience. If you're interested, Schuberth does offer some slightly cheaper options. Other riders were impressed with the helmet's ventilation system, which circulated air very well without introducing excess noise during the riding experience. Still, some recommended coupling the helmet with a set of earplugs for even better road noise reduction.
The AGV K6 is a favorite among motorcycle riders
Moving over to another notable name in the world of motorcycle helmets, AGV has endured as a notable name in its own right. The company came to fruition all the way back in 1947 and has innovated tremendously throughout the years. One such way in which AGV has drummed up positive goodwill with riders is through its work to improve noise reduction in its helmets. The carbon and aramid fiber-shelled AGV K6 line of helmets, in particular, has become a go-to for many riders who seek a blend of comfort, function, and reduced wind noise while cruising the streets.
Man Cave Moto on YouTube tested the helmet on three different bikes, and for the most part, it was noticeably quieter than the competition. Meanwhile, u/MEB_PHL on Reddit said of their helmet, "My AGV K6 is very quiet with the chin skirt on. Wearing ear plugs honestly feels like overkill at non freeway speeds in that helmet. It's really a fantastic lid." Another Redditor, u/dex110, gave the K6 a thorough and glowing endorsement, highlighting its noise reduction ability as one of its biggest selling points. It even runs a bit cheaper than most Schuberth C5 options too, with prices ranging from around $549 to $669.
Many stand by the Shoei Neotec II
Much like Schuberth and AGV, Shoei has been a constant on the motorcycle scene for some time. The brand has delivered premium motorcycle helmets to riders everywhere since 1959, with its complex, handmade production approach behind every helmet made in its home country of Japan. Among Shoei's many offerings is the standout Shoei Neotec II, which has managed to stand out from the competition in large part thanks to its road noise-diminishing qualities. Its top air outlet, chin bar's aero deflector, and Vortex Generator lip design are said to be the winning combination that makes this happen.
Evidently, it has worked wonders for users. "I use a Shoei Neotec 2... very quiet. Installed a Cardo Packtalk Slim and listen to music while riding. Have never worn earplugs while riding and never had hearing problems or noise to contend with," shared u/604Wes on Reddit. Others reiterated the added earplugs idea, with some noting that the chinstrap may take some getting used to. Redditor u/tnetrop is a fan of the Neotec II as well, adding that it's a tad quieter than the Shoei GT Air II thanks to the increased snugness around the neck. It should be said that the Neotec II can get expensive, with an MSRP range between $799.99 and $929.99.
There are a few important things to look for when buying a new motorcycle helmet, with noise reduction being deserving of a spot on the list. According to riders, if you were to go with one of these helmets, your ears should be as safe as possible given the inherently not-so-eardrum-friendly nature of riding.