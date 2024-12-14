3 Motorcycle Helmets That Help Quiet Down Distracting Road Noise (According To Riders)

Not unlike any other form of transportation, as great as motorcycle riding is, it can be quite dangerous. You're entirely exposed to the elements, unexpected flying debris, and other drivers and their vehicles. So, whether you're new to riding or have done so for decades, safety is everything. There are a few things to consider when looking for the safest motorcycles themselves, but the protective measures don't stop at the bike. The right gear is important, too, especially your chosen helmet, as they can protect against injury at least, and save your life at most.

When picking the proper helmet, there are some key questions to ask. Will the material it's made from protect you? How well are you able to see from the visor? Is one of the best or worst motorcycle helmet brands out there behind it? Alongside these, there's the question of how a motorcycle helmet can impact your hearing.

The road can be quite loud, especially if you're flying down the highway at 65 mph or higher, potentially harming your ears or causing a distraction that could lead to a bad outcome. When shopping around for a helmet, it's a good idea to seek one out that will mitigate road noise to the greatest extent possible. There are a handful of motorcycle helmets that come recommended for this exact purpose by riders themselves.

