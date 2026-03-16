5 Cars That Flopped In The '80s, But Younger Generations Love

Ever since the introduction of the Benz Motorwagen, often thought of to be the very first car ever invented, the auto industry has grown into the behemoth it is today. Over more than 100 years of evolution, car manufacturers have released many vehicles that sparked our love for them. Some of these were immediately accepted and forever coveted as the "best" of all time, while others were shunned and destined to never reach the spotlight.

The 1980s have several contenders for that latter title. Famous car reviewer Doug DeMuro, in a piece for MotorTrend, suggested that the 80s somehow managed to miss the mark of what it takes to make a good car, instead focusing on excess and trying to curb the crippling effects of the decade's fuel crisis that transformed the industry.

However, some of those cars that were deemed lackluster in the 1980s sometimes manage to go from zero to hero, especially when it comes to younger generations that don't not necessarily agree with the prevailing opinions of industry experts like DeMuro. Here are five cars that flopped hard in the '80s but younger generations love and have turned into collector's gold.