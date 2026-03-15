7 Sweet '70s Muscle Cars That History Sadly Forgot

The 1970s were horrible years for the American automotive industry. A gas crisis hit, just as it was transitioning from fantastic beasts like the Plymouth Road Runners, Ford Mustangs, and Pontiac GTOs of the late '60s. And by the end of the decade, even the legacy brands like Ford, GM, and Chrysler were somehow making 300-plus cubic inch engines that barely made any horsepower.

However, that's not to say there aren't any good cars from the era. These years gave us the Chevelle SS 454, the Dodge Charger of "Fast and Furious" fame, and of course, the legendary Pontiac GTO. And, for those who don't know; the letters "GTO" on Pontiac's classic muscle car stand for "Gran Turismo Omologato", or grand touring homologation. These '70s cars dominate every discussion about great automobiles of the decade, and justifiably so. But they also tend to overshadow many of the truly unique machines that simply lacked the marketing, racing success, or screen time of more famous models.

These forgotten legends worked brilliantly. Some combined unlikely platforms with even less likely engines. Others were brief cameos by brands not known for muscle cars at all. All of them deserve better than the historical obscurity they've achieved. Here are seven of them.