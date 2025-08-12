What Is The Piece That Sticks Out Of Dom's 1970 Charger R/T Hood In Fast & Furious?

While the Fast & Furious series is full of souped-up Japanese Domestic Market cars with bright graphics, Dom (played by Vin Diesel) at one point drives something right out of the classic muscle car era. The black 1970 Charger R/T is hard to forget once it appears on screen, especially considering the massive scoop protruding out of the hood. It was an Enderle Buzzard Catcher scoop and part of a root's supercharger. When comparing twin screw vs roots vs centrifugal superchargers, each one accomplishes the same task, with unique pros and cons. A supercharger forces more air into the engine and increases performance output. One of the eye-catching elements of the scoop on Dom's Charger is the butterfly valve design, which opens and closes with throttle use.

According to a YouTube video by Craig Lieberman, a senior producer on the movie, in the scene where audiences get a look under the hood, the filmmakers borrowed a Chuck Taylor Racing engine for that one scene and then returned it. That engine was built using a late '50s 392 Hemi that was modified into 445 cubic inches and included a Mooneyham 6-71 supercharger. It was even revealed that during the driving scenes, what audiences are hearing from Dom's muscle car is actually a completely different V8 Hemi engine than the one shown in the movie. This is relevant because the very prominent supercharger isn't producing the signature whine you would normally hear.