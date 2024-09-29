How Rare Is A '67 Plymouth Belvedere GTX Hemi & What's One Go For Today?

Plymouth was a manufacturer with quite a few notable contributions to the muscle car golden era. The Road Runner epitomized the muscle ethos better than almost anything else on the street in 1968 as nothing more than a big-block V8 that happened to have a place to sit behind it. Two years later, the Superbird arrived on NASCAR super-speedways and dealers around the country, immediately becoming a symbol of both Plymouth's motorsport dominance and the lunacy of late-1960s muscle cars as a whole. Despite those two models enjoying the lion's share of praise from casual enthusiasts, neither of them would have existed without another Plymouth model that set the precedent: The Belvedere GTX.

The GTX started life as the Plymouth Belvedere, a model with a lineage that stretched back to the early 1950s. The Belvedere was initially positioned as a low-cost, full-size family car before downsizing became the norm in the early 1960s. In 1965, the Belvedere lost some length and became an intermediate-size car, right in time for muscle mayhem, which kicked off in 1964 with the introduction of the similarly-sized Pontiac GTO. With GTOs, Oldsmobile 442s, and Dodge Coronet Hemis running rampant in the streets, it only made sense for Plymouth to stuff a big block under the hood of the Belvedere and join them.

The Plymouth Belvedere GTX was born in 1967, packing either a standard 440 cubic-inch wedge V8 or an optional 426 Street Hemi. The latter was an exceptionally rare option, with Hemmings.com claiming that only 125 of approximately 12,100 GTXs (according to most sources) built in 1967 came equipped with the vaunted orange elephant. Rarity makes the cars valuable, too, with some original examples fetching over $175,000.

