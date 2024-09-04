426 HEMI Vs 426 Max Wedge: Are They The Same Engine?

Chrysler experimented with unorthodox combustion chamber designs near the end of World War II, when the company developed prototypes of high-displacement engines with hemispherical combustion chambers for tanks and military aircraft. While the "hemi" showed promise in those applications, the experimental engines were shelved as the war came to a close. In 1951, Chrysler revisited the engine design, using the experience that they gained in the war years to adapt hemi technology for use in production cars. The first generation "FirePower Hemi" continued to power some of Chrysler's most powerful models until 1958, when the Hemi was phased out in favor of a new V8 engine series.

The new V8 engine architecture was introduced in 1958 and featured a more typical combustion chamber design. The new Chrysler B engines featured wedge-shaped combustion chambers, earning them the nickname of "wedge engines." The following year, Chrysler introduced a raised-deck version of the B family called the RB family and began building a 413-cubic inch race version of the RB in 1962, called the Mopar "Max Wedge." With the increase of NHRA and NASCAR engine displacement regulations to 7.0 liters in 1963, the 413 Max Wedge grew to 426 cubic inches, creating the 426 Max Wedge.

The same year as the 426 Max Wedge's introduction, Chrysler president Lynn Townsend ordered the engineering team to get started on another high-displacement V8 explicitly built to destroy Chrysler's competition in NASCAR and on the drag strip. The team went to work, adapting the existing RB block to accept a hemispherical combustion chamber cylinder head, leading to the creation of a new generation of the wildly successful 426 HEMI the following year. While using an adapted Max Wedge block and having the same displacement, the 426 HEMI was a completely different engine than the 426 Max Wedge.

