What Is A Mopar Max Wedge Engine, And How Did They Get Their Name?

The Mopar name — a portmanteau of "motor" and "parts" — was coined by Chrysler in the late 1930s to brand its new antifreeze along with other parts and accessories and has since become an umbrella term for all of the auto labels that have come under the Chrysler banner. Mopars were a force in the muscle car era of the 1960s and early '70s, thanks in large part to their array of beastly V8 engines. While most gearheads are familiar with the iconic hemi, the RB series of big-block V8s that bridged the gap between the first two generations of hemi are just as impressive.

The baddest of the RB-series V8s was the Max Wedge, a high-performance variant that first appeared in 1962 with a displacement of 413 cubic inches and an output of 420 horsepower in high-compression form. That number was possible largely thanks to the twin four-barrel carburetors and ram air intake. The 'wedge' half of the name came from the shape of the engine's combustion chambers, which were tapered to concentrate power on the top of the pistons. The 'max' designation indicated the presence of upgrades over the standard RB series like larger ports and valves with beefed-up springs and a high-lift cam to take advantage of the improved valvetrain.