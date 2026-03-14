5 Of The Best Hearing Aid Brands (And 5 Of The Worst), According To Consumer Reports

Buying a hearing aid is one of the most personal and consequential decisions a person has to make in their lives, and yet the industry remains frustratingly opaque about the differences in quality between brands. It's not easy to gauge differences between individual products either.

Hearing aids combine medical device functions with highly individualized performance, while also accounting for hearing loss patterns, lifestyle needs, personal preferences, and a buyer's ear anatomy. All that to say that this creates the perfect storm for predatory marketing, inflated pricing, and brands that will prioritize bottom lines over actual patient outcomes.

In its most recent look at the industry, Consumer Reports has evaluated no less than 20 different hearing aid brands across 10 categories, giving them scores in each category between one and five, as a well as cumulative overall scores. Some of the parameters included comfort, sound clarity, battery, reliability, ease of cleaning, durability, and, of course, value. The company collected feedback from over 13,000 different individuals to make these assessments, and the ranking that resulted from them. Based on that, we've compiled a list of the five best and five worst brands on the market.

The survey does not specify individual models, which is why we aren't making any specific recommendations. However, knowing which brands are genuinely good, and which are just famous as a result of captive marketing, could save both money and peace of mind.