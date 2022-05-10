Jabra Enhance Plus: Hearing Aids For People Who Don't Want Hearing Aids

You may be considering Jabra's Enhance Plus earbuds to help with your hearing, but setting up the associated app is like pulling teeth. On the face of it, getting the earbuds set up is relatively straightforward. You remove them from the case, pair them with your phone via the app, agree to some terms, perform a calibration test, and you're good to go. And that's precisely how it should work. But it doesn't. Instead, you'll see the app complain you don't have an internet connection if you're relying on your phone's LTE or 5G connection. Even if you've connected to Wi-Fi, the terms page will hang for a very long time. We restarted the app a couple of times, hoping it would get things moving, and it eventually did.

Things get smoother when you make it through the terms and conditions page. The app will ask you to do a short test that involves tapping the screen when you hear a tone. This test calibrates both earbuds to your requirements. Once calibrated, you select a "mode," which is essentially the level of background reduction you want. All of these settings and the calibration can be changed later if you want to keep it low or off in most settings, then ramp up the speech enhancement in noisy settings.

The app proper is quite easy to navigate, and users can get the hang of it quite quickly. However, the less tech-savvy Enhance Plus users might need someone guiding them through it until it becomes familiar. The center of the app's main screen is dedicated to volume adjustment. At the same time, the menu accessible in the top corner allows you to switch between modes and tweak various personalization settings.