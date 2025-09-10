The Free Bluetooth Upgrade You May Be Able To Access Now On Your Android Phone

Bluetooth has nearly always been one of the most useful features available on your smart devices. It allows fast, wireless synchronization with everything from the earbuds in your pocket to the Android Auto interface in the car you use for your daily commute. The basic technology has been around for over two decades, but new advancements continue to be released year after year, expanding its speed and versatility — especially when it comes to quality audio connectivity.

Google announced in September 2025 that it will be issuing a free upgrade to the Bluetooth capabilities of Sony headphones, Pixel phones, Samsung Galaxy phones, and Xiaomi devices. This will grant users new ways to listen to and share audio across multiple devices, with the power of a new technology called LE Audio Auracast.

Those who are interested in exploring what this new technology can do might want to know a bit more about it. What is LE Audio, and exactly what kinds of capabilities will it add to your Android phone?