Signia Motion Charge&Go X hearing aids include ‘super power’ model

Signia has introduced its new Motion Charge&GO X line of hearing aids, including the SP X ‘super power’ rechargeable model made for users who have severe hearing loss. The SP X is joined by two other Motion Charge&Go X hearing aid models: the P X and the X, both of which are rechargeable and feature behind-the-ear designs.

The Signia Motion Charge&Go SP X model is described as the ‘first-ever rechargeable super power hearing aid’ that boasts a 61-hour battery life per charge. The ‘super power’ model is designed for individuals who have severe hearing loss, enabling them to ‘enhance their human performance’ by improving their hearing during everyday life.

Joining the SP X model is the Motion Charge&Go P X and X models tailored for different hearing loss levels. Whereas the SP X model offers up to 61 hours of run time on a charge, the P X features up to 30 hours of battery life and the X offers up to 24 hours of battery life when fully charged.

The new hearing aids product family packs a wide range of technology, including Own Voice Processing and acoustic-motion sensors, the latter of which identifies when the user is moving and tweaks the audio as needed to optimize it for different environments. The hearing aids work with the companion Signia app via Bluetooth connectivity.

Talking about the new launch is Signia’s VP of Professional Relations and Product Management Dr. Tish Ramirez, who said: