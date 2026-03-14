These US Airports Rank The Highest For Customer Satisfaction, According To Travelers

For lots of Americans, commercial flying, whether it's for a business trip or vacation, is a necessary and regular part of traveling around the country. In the skies above America, overall passenger volume continues to hit new highs, and with more flights serving more cities, it's hard to deny just how accessible air travel has become for the average person. Thanks to the rise of budget airlines and their low-cost tickets, flying has also become increasingly affordable for American travelers.

This doesn't mean, however, that commercial flying has become more satisfying or enjoyable. Many would say it's the opposite. From the long TSA lines, to increasingly packed cabins and unruly passengers fighting for overhead storage bin space, the modern air travel experience has become stressful in many ways. Often, this stress is felt long before you actually get onto the plane, making the airport experience itself a crucial part of air travel.

If you've flown a lot, you know just how much airports can vary in quality across the country, with things like access, cleanliness, aesthetic design, and quality of service all having a huge impact on the overall travel experience. Whether you're looking at massive international hub airports, or smaller regional facilities, some American airports regularly stand above the crowd when it comes to customer satisfaction, and we've highlighted five of them here.