How Many Gates Are In The Los Angeles International Airport?

If you've ever visited or passed through Los Angeles International Airport (or its "GTA V" counterpart, Los Santos International Airport), one of the first things you probably noticed was just how large and busy it is. You'll especially get a sense of its size if you ever arrive or depart at one of the gates located at the far end of one of its terminals. It would be tough to manually count each and every gate at Los Angeles International Airport (perhaps better known as LAX) considering you'd have to visit each of the airport's nine terminals. So, if you're wondering exactly how many gates are in LAX, the answer is 161. (Compare that huge number to nearby Hollywood Burbank Airport, which has just 14 gates.)

These 161 gates connect to one of four runways at LAX and are distributed across the giant horseshoe-shaped airport, which is located at 1 World Way in the southwestern part of Los Angeles — right off the Pacific coast. It makes sense that it needs as many gates as it does, because 75 million passengers fly to or from the airport every year. That makes it the fourth busiest airport in the United States.

With so many planes going in and out — and so many people making their way through — it can take you quite a bit of time to reach your gate. It's recommended that travelers departing LAX arrive at their terminal at least two hours before their flight (three hours if flying international) and even earlier if it's during peak travel times. You need so much time to make it to the gate because of both long security lines (you can get stopped by the TSA for the weirdest reasons) but also because of how big the Los Angeles International Airport is.