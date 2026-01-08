5 Of The Weirdest Things You'll Find At Denver International Airport

Located about 21 miles east of downtown Denver, Denver International Airport is one of the busiest in the United States. In 2024, Colorado's largest airport saw a record 82.4 million passengers pass through its gates for family outings, ski trips in the Rockies, or an Avalanche game downtown. While that may seem surprising when considering larger cities in the country, seat capacity counts made Denver International Airport (DEN, formerly DIA) the sixth-busiest airport in the world, and it currently ranks as the fourth-busiest in the U.S., beaten only by Dallas Fort Worth, Chicago O'Hare, and reigning champ Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson.

For sheer property size, however, Denver's airport is untouchable — in fact, Denver International Airport's massive 53-square-mile footprint is larger than the three busier airports in the U.S. combined, plus that of Los Angeles International Airport. One major benefit of building the airport outside the city is its ability to expand, while public transit and multiple highway routes make airport access reasonably easy for locals and visitors alike. Denver's airport is also home to one of the longest runways in the world.

One of the first things you'll notice when flying into the airport is Jeppesen Terminal's unique design, meant to evoke both the mountains Colorado is famous for and the teepees of Indigenous peoples of the region. The large white peaks covering the airport are the first of many unique, fascinating, and downright weird things you'll find when traveling through Denver International Airport.