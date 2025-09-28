This Airport Was Named 2025's 'Best In The World' By SkyTrax

Airports can be very stressful places to be. If you've had to arrive at one very early in the morning, found that your suitcase is a little over the weight limit, or forgotten something at a TSA checkpoint (or all of these things simultaneously), you'll know that all too well. At the same time, though, airports can also be glamorous gateways to exotic destinations. When you're not hurrying through them, afraid of missing your flight, you can stop and consider just how luxurious some of the available amenities can be. To highlight this, SkyTrax's World Airport Awards 2025 has broken down the virtues of airports everywhere to determine which is the very best on the planet. In first place is none other than the luxurious Singapore Changi Airport.

With so many airports in the world (there are approximately 16,116 in the United States alone), you can expect that Singapore's Changi offers something truly special to be worthy of this honor. A glance at the airport's official website will begin to make this clear, detailing extraordinary experiences such as the Arrival Garden, Butterfly Garden, and Bamboo Grove, the latter two of which were world firsts for airports. It boasts entertainment venues and unique experiences for everyone in the family (including the Jurassic Bark Dog Run and Butterfly Trail for pets), and that's just the beginning of the Changi difference. Let's take a closer look at just why this airport is so internationally renowned, from dining to shopping opportunities and customer service.