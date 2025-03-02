What to Do If You Forget Something at a TSA Checkpoint

It's a nightmare scenario: in your rush to catch a flight, you leave something behind at a TSA checkpoint. Between managing your boarding pass on your iPhone or other device and rushing to grab everything from the security bins, it's easy to do. In the worst-case scenario, you don't realize what's happened until you've boarded your flight and are well on your way — or even after you've arrived at your destination. When this happens, all sorts of thoughts will go through your mind, and you may wonder if your valuables will be lost forever.

Most of us have experienced the organized chaos that is the TSA security line, where bins pile up, everyone is bumping into each other trying to find their belongings, and there seems to be a never-ending flow of people. With all that going on, it's hard to believe that anything that gets left behind will ever find its way back to you. As improbable as it may seem, TSA has put mechanisms in place to help travelers recover their lost items.

If you notice you're missing something before you board your flight, and you have time, you should return to the security checkpoint to get help finding it. Once your flight has departed, you'll have to contact the TSA Lost and Found at your departure airport to see if your item has been turned in.

