Can You Bring Bluetooth Speakers On A Plane? Here's What TSA Says

All kinds of electronics need to be taken on trips, but not all electronics are allowed in your checked baggage. In order to keep everyone in the airport and on your flight safe, the Transportation Security Administration has strict electronics guidelines that ensure crazy stuff doesn't get through airport security. The TSA publishes all of their guidelines on their website, so you can check it out before packing. What does it say about Bluetooth speakers? In general, speakers are allowed in your carry-on with no issue.

If you're unsure if your exact Bluetooth speakers will make the cut, consider your speaker's size and weight as well as battery type. The speakers will need to properly fit in a carry-on that can fit under your seat — so consider some portable Bluetooth speakers. If they're too large, you may end up needing to get them checked instead, meaning you can pick them up at your final destination.

Check the lithium batteries' watts as well, since you can only have up to two larger lithium batteries with over 100 watts with you on board. You can check how many watts hours your speaker's lithium batteries have by looking at the "Wh" on the battery. If you can't find it, simply multiply the battery's volts by the amp hours.

