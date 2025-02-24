Can You Bring Bluetooth Speakers On A Plane? Here's What TSA Says
All kinds of electronics need to be taken on trips, but not all electronics are allowed in your checked baggage. In order to keep everyone in the airport and on your flight safe, the Transportation Security Administration has strict electronics guidelines that ensure crazy stuff doesn't get through airport security. The TSA publishes all of their guidelines on their website, so you can check it out before packing. What does it say about Bluetooth speakers? In general, speakers are allowed in your carry-on with no issue.
If you're unsure if your exact Bluetooth speakers will make the cut, consider your speaker's size and weight as well as battery type. The speakers will need to properly fit in a carry-on that can fit under your seat — so consider some portable Bluetooth speakers. If they're too large, you may end up needing to get them checked instead, meaning you can pick them up at your final destination.
Check the lithium batteries' watts as well, since you can only have up to two larger lithium batteries with over 100 watts with you on board. You can check how many watts hours your speaker's lithium batteries have by looking at the "Wh" on the battery. If you can't find it, simply multiply the battery's volts by the amp hours.
Can you use speakers on the plane?
Once you get your Bluetooth speakers through security, are you allowed to use them on the plane? Generally yes, but there are some guidelines you'll need to follow. First, you can't use speakers — or any electronics — when the airplane is taking off or landing. Flight attendants will direct everyone to turn off their electronic devices at these points of the flight.
During the rest of the flight, using a Bluetooth speaker is fair game. But you'll need to make sure you're not causing any disturbances with loud sounds, which is generally frowned upon by airline passengers. You may want to use headphones to listen to music instead so other passengers don't hear any sounds from the speaker — all the better if they are noise cancelling. If you don't want to use headphones, play the speaker at a very low volume so you aren't bothering anyone sitting around you. It's possible a flight attendant or passenger may ask you to not play music out loud.