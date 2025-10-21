5 US Airports You Need To Visit If You Love Planes

Planespotting, otherwise known as aircraft spotting, is a lot like trainspotting but without the bleak Hollywood movie associations. The hobby involves watching airplanes take off and land. Some planespotters take photographs and videos, while others track and report aircraft movements. It can be a fun thing to do on a weekend once or twice or become a multifaceted hobby with a dedicated community.

The hobby began during World War II when the United States government asked civilians to keep their eyes to the skies in search of enemy aircraft. At the time, watching the arrival and departure of airplanes, knowing how to recognize different types of planes, and tracking their movements were all wartime necessities. Once the war was over, some people kept doing it for fun.

Planespotting can be as casual as watching and enjoying planes when they happen to fly overhead or as rigorous as hauling professional camera equipment around the country in search of planes to photograph. More likely, you fall somewhere in the middle, looking for a casual and comfortable place to see airplanes up close. Whether you're a veteran or just looking to try out planespotting for the first time, these five airports are must-see destinations.