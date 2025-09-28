Teen Shares Rare Glimpse Of North Carolina Airplane Boneyard Full Of Rotting Classic Planes

A breathtaking look at classic planes in a field amongst overgrown grass and trees stunned the plane-spotting community, bringing back emotional memories and also frustration at the planes' conditions. YouTuber JW Aviation shared the shocking footage on his channel in August 2025, showing up-close looks at airplanes that were in service from the 1990s to 2010s. The footage largely showed Boeing aircraft, including the 747-100, 747-400, A300-600, and 737-300, but a McDonnell Douglas and Airbus were also mixed in. The Boeing 747 was discontinued in the 2020s due to a demand for smaller planes, but its legacy lives on as the Queen of the Skies. Seeing the 747s in such a state left plane enthusiasts heartbroken, but JW Aviation reassured his viewers that the planes are still used for training operations.

The airplane boneyard in the video is part of the Laurenburg-Maxton Airport, located in North Carolina. This airport was initially built for the U.S. Army Air Force during World War II and has since been used to store airplanes for several airlines on its 1,800 acres. Between earlier in 2025 when JW Aviation first visited and later in August 2025, a few of the planes had been moved — but most of them remained in the same spot each time he's stopped by, hidden by foliage. No public access to the storage area is allowed, making JW Aviation's rare glimpse at the stunning collection all the more special.