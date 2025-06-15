Why Are Old Airplanes Stored In The Desert?

The hot scrapyards of Dubai attract a lot of social media attention thanks to the sight of abandoned luxury cars simply gathering dust in massive open areas, often sold at a fraction of their asking price or torn apart for scraps. The situation with commercial airplanes is not too different. But you might be wondering, how airplanes end up in deserts in the first place, and what purpose does it serve? Well, think of it as an analog to the ancient method of storing fruits in dried mud. The objective? Keep stuff from going bad.

For fruits, it's about preserving the water and moisture inside. In the case of airplanes, the goal is to keep corrosion at bay. Airplane boneyards, as they are commonly known, serve as the ideal storage spots due to the weather conditions, and also as the final resting place that keeps the doors open for part scavenging. In fact, with some servicing, aging flyers can also return to active service. We're not talking just about commercial airplanes, but also those that assist with defense and military activities.

Thanks to regeneration efforts, retired combat vehicles such as B-1 Lancer heavy bombers, C-23 Army Sherpas, and B-57 bombers have found a new life in the military ranks and even NASA's weather monitoring duties. Ultimately, it's all about long-term aircraft storage and parts reclamation, which is made possible by the hot and dry desert climate. Interestingly, an erstwhile US Air Force base in Arizona has now turned into the world's largest aircraft boneyard.

