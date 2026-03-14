The Best And Worst Motorcycles Made By Major Brands

Motorcycle manufacturing is a tricky business. Sometimes the next big thing turns out to be the next big flop. But sometimes, a model becomes so successful it transcends a brand's reputation. These are the kinds of bikes that keep companies afloat. Even as their designs change over years or decades of successive releases, the names remain.

What makes a motorcycle "good" or "bad" is entirely subjective. After all, though there are plenty of examples of bikes that were broken from the jump, a motorcycle that performs well but is marketed to the wrong audience can be a total failure, too.

Today we're taking a stroll down memory lane to take a look at some of the hits and the misses from your favorite manufacturers. We're taking a holistic approach, examining the technical prowess, impact, and performance of some of the most famous brands in the biz to suss out which bikes were fantastic and which were failures.