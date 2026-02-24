5 Of The Worst Selling Honda Motorcycles Ever Made

For years, Honda, aka Big Red, has solidified its empire by producing motorcycles that are not only safe but also appeal to the mass market. In fact, when Honda mass-produced the CB750 FOUR in 1969, it was the first motorcycle in the world with a "parallel four-cylinder SOHC engine, hydraulic disc brakes, double cradle frame, and four mufflers."

With such a rich and innovative history of nearly 80 years, the company has its fair share of absolute engineering madness. Looking back, it often seems like Honda's top executives just handed its engineers a blank check and a bottle of champagne and told them to go wild. The goal seemed to not just meet market demands but to simply show off to the world what Honda could build. While this sometimes gave birth to icons, the result was just as often confusing and downright bizarre machines that would not stand the test of time, vanishing from showrooms as if they never existed.

The motorcycles on this list represent the latter. We have compiled a selection of Honda bikes that are rare misfires from the company. While there may be other undocumented or lesser-known cases hidden in official market brochures, here are five prominent examples of the worst-selling Honda motorcycles ever made.