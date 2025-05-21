4 Underappreciated Classic Motorcycles From The Early Days Of Honda
Before the power Cruisers and Fireblades, before the Africa Twins conquered Dakar with their off-road capabilities, Honda was laying down a legacy of rugged, reliable, and often underrated motorcycles. In the 1960s to early 1980s, Honda churned out a wide range of bikes aimed at everyone from commuters and first-timers to riding enthusiasts.
Some earned the title of a classic later down the road. Others got lost in the mix, overshadowed by flashier models or more aggressive competitors. But buried in Honda's early catalog are some genuinely solid machines that never got their due; bikes that offered innovation and character without the hype.
From single-cylinder workhorses to unique V-twin setups, these bikes stand as reminders that Honda's early success wasn't just about mass production. It was about clever, rider-focused design. These four motorcycles didn't break records or top sales charts, but they're still here, still running, and more than ever, still worth a look.
1982 Honda FT500 Ascot
The FT500 Ascot was Honda's flat-track-inspired oddball that never found a big audience, but maybe it was just ahead of its time. Aimed at riders looking for something between a street bike and a scrambler, the Ascot came with a 497cc air-cooled single-cylinder engine putting out 34 horsepower and 29.5 lb-ft of torque; not eye-popping, but more than enough for commuting or light fun.
Unlike the old-school kickstart-only machines, Honda equipped the Ascot with an electric start, a counterbalancer to tame vibration, and disc brakes front and rear, making it one of the most civilized thumpers (which is a motorcycle powered by a single-cylinder engine) of its time. Also praised were its crisp throttle response and nimble handling, especially on twisty roads where it excelled. The frame used the engine as a stressed member, and air-assisted forks, a stiff chassis, and responsive brakes gave the bike real confidence in the corners. At 397 pounds, it was also pretty lightweight for its class.
Despite positive reviews, the Ascot didn't catch on in a market obsessed with multi-cylinder speed. It only lasted three years before being replaced by the short-lived VT500 twin. But for fans who appreciated its quality, the FT500 remains a rewarding ride. It's a reminder that less can be more, especially when wrapped in black paint and vintage striping. It didn't sell well, but the FT500's legacy still thumps.
1989 Honda GB500 TT
The 1989 Honda GB500 TT is one of those rare motorcycles that quietly earns its cult status. Styled as a tribute to classic British singles like the BSA Gold Star and Velocette Venom, the GB500 wasn't built to chase lap records or mass-market appeal. It was built for riders who loved the idea of a thumping single with café racer looks and Japanese reliability.
At a glance, the GB500 is elegant without being flashy. Honda nailed the proportions: long, narrow tank, low bars, solo seat, and wire-spoke wheels. The black-green paint, steel side covers, polished aluminum parts, and matte silver gauges show a level of attention to detail rarely seen on late-'80s production bikes. Even the forged brackets and classic fork gaiters reinforce the authenticity.
The engine is based on Honda's XL600 thumper, re-tuned for the street. It's not showy, but it delivers a punchy, aircraft-like exhaust note and smooth power through a five-speed gearbox. Shifting is crisp, controls are tight, and at speed, the GB500 feels solid and composed.
Critics at the time noted a few drawbacks; a slightly crude air pump and a high price tag compared to other bikes. But what mattered most was how it rode.
1985 Honda Shadow VT1100C
The 1985 Honda Shadow VT1100C marked Honda's boldest move yet to tap into the American cruiser market dominated by Harley-Davidson. This was the largest Japanese V-twin at the time and blended traditional cruiser style with Honda's known reliability and refinement. Its 1,099cc liquid-cooled 45-degree V-twin engine produced a solid 78 horsepower and 73 lb-ft of torque, giving it serious highway cruising power.
What made it stand out wasn't just performance, but its attention to engineering details. The engine used three valves per cylinder and dual spark plugs for improved combustion. Unlike many American V-twins of the era, it ran smoother and cooler, thanks to liquid cooling. The VT1100C also featured hydraulic valve-lash adjusters, staggered crankpins for reduced vibration, and a hydraulically activated clutch using engine oil — tech that wasn't common on cruisers at the time. Today, the 1985 VT1100C is a respected example of how Japanese manufacturers redefined the cruiser segment, not by copying Harley-Davidson, but by improving on it in key ways.
1989 Honda Hawk GT (NT650)
Honda's Hawk GT was one of the first production bikes to go the naked chassis route. At a time when fully-faired bikes were all the rage, the Hawk showed off its twin-spar aluminum frame and single-sided swingarm with pride. The swingarm alone gave it a high-end look, echoing race machines like the RC30. But in 1989, most riders wanted faired sportbikes like the CBR600, and the Hawk (priced nearly the same) was overlooked.
Its 647cc V-twin puts down around 56 hp and 43 lb-ft of torque at the wheel. The three-valve-per-cylinder setup and smooth handling made it approachable. With a curb weight just over 400 lbs and a 56-inch wheelbase, the Hawk was light and agile. Brakes were basic but effective, with a single disc front and rear.
Where it fell short was in suspension. The front forks and rear shock had minimal adjustment, prompting both Honda and the aftermarket to offer customization options. Still, for casual street use or twisty weekend rides, the stock setup could hold its own.
Despite being discontinued in 1991, the Hawk GT has held its value. Clean examples sell well thanks to their sharp looks, mechanical simplicity, and rarity. It may have been misunderstood when new, but the 1989 Hawk GT was quietly ahead of its time.